Shareholder Covenant Multifamily Offices Lifted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Sponsored Ads (BABA) Holding; As Pam Transportation Services I (PTSI) Valuation Rose, Holder Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Lowered Its Holding

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pam Transportation Services I (PTSI) by 30.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 40,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.86% . The institutional investor held 91,195 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.65 million, down from 131,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pam Transportation Services I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $328.57M market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $57.07. About 56 shares traded. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) has risen 13.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PTSI News: 30/04/2018 – Correct: PAM Transportation 1Q Rev $119.5M; 30/04/2018 – PAM Transportation 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 30/03/2018 – P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Announces Filing of S-3 Shelf Registration Statement; 30/04/2018 – PAM Transportation 1Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – PAM TRANSPORTATION SERVICES INC – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON JUNE 7, 2018; 08/05/2018 – P.A.M. Transportation Sets Tender Offer Range of $39-$43 A Share; 30/03/2018 PAM TRANSPORTATION SERVICES FILES $350M SHELF REGISTRATION; 08/05/2018 – P.A.M. TRANSPORTATION SERVICES, BEGINS SELF TENDER OFFER TO BUY; 21/04/2018 – DJ PAM Transportation Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTSI)

Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (BABA) by 369.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc bought 1,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 2,348 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $398,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $451.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $173.46. About 875,551 shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/03/2018 – IKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal From Yunfeng Cap and Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXCLUDING CONSOLIDATION OF ELE.ME AND CAINIAO NETWORK, EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 50%; 08/05/2018 – ROCKET INTERNET SE RKET.DE – DARAZ WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER SAME BRAND FOLLOWING TRANSACTION; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Will Leverage Ele.me’s Delivery Force to Boost Alibaba’s New Retail Initiative in Local Services; 18/04/2018 – THAI GOVERNMENT SAYS ALIBABA GROUP TO INVEST MORE THAN 10 BILLION BAHT IN ‘DIGITAL HUB’ IN EASTERN ECONOMIC CORRIDOR; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ant Financial claims a rise in user numbers to 622 mln – FT; 12/03/2018 – IKang Healthcare: Yunfeng and Alibaba Are in Discussions With Certain Significant Holders Regarding Potential Support; 20/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD 1060.HK – UNIT ENTERED MARKETING COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIMAMA AND YOUKU TUDOU; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Sen. Mark Warner #CodeCon; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba Takes Control of Startup Ele.me (Video)

Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $456.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 25,407 shares to 183,625 shares, valued at $53.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.52 per share. PTSI’s profit will be $7.66M for 10.73 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.19% negative EPS growth.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $150.62M and $390.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 108,361 shares to 416,292 shares, valued at $3.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 13,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,901 shares, and has risen its stake in Innerworkings (NASDAQ:INWK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.72, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 3 investors sold PTSI shares while 19 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 1.48 million shares or 5.31% less from 1.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock stated it has 232,838 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup reported 0% in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI). Vanguard Grp Incorporated invested in 102,950 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI). Axa has 4,693 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt invested in 5,007 shares or 0% of the stock. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 166 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 40 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Co holds 2,004 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management reported 0.05% in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI). 395,552 were reported by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp. Dorsey Wright Associate accumulated 260 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0% in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI). New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 2,500 shares. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) for 3,986 shares.

