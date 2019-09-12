Shareholder Covalent Partners Has Lifted Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Position; Monarch Capital Management Has Boosted Its Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Stake

Monarch Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals (APD) by 42.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Capital Management Inc bought 2,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 6,721 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, up from 4,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $5.09 during the last trading session, reaching $221.43. About 268,581 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500.

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 5464.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 546,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 556,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $816.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 9.48% or $0.2294 during the last trading session, reaching $2.1906. About 3.71M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold NBR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 284.57 million shares or 2.44% less from 291.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Invest Advisors Limited Liability Com has 9,986 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can reported 437,055 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.65 million shares. Cibc Asset accumulated 0% or 28,195 shares. Adage Ptnrs Gp Ltd Com holds 75,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Bollard Group Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Buckingham Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 1.44M shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Teton Advsr accumulated 0.01% or 27,000 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 0% or 1,985 shares. 20,000 are held by Hodges Management Incorporated. Hsbc Holdg Pcl reported 400,095 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). State Street Corp accumulated 0% or 14.97M shares.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $474,760 activity. Restrepo William J also bought $359,065 worth of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) on Friday, June 14.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Monarch Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.53 million and $279.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc Com by 3,453 shares to 3,751 shares, valued at $753,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

