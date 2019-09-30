Shareholder Court Place Advisors Has Upped Cvs Health (CVS) Stake; Metlife (Put) (MET) Shareholder Bank Of America Has Decreased Its Holding

Court Place Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 44.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Court Place Advisors Llc bought 11,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 35,571 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.94 million, up from 24,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Court Place Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $63.18. About 2.54M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 16/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES KEVIN HOURICAN AS PRESIDENT OF CVS PHARMACY; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 10/04/2018 – New GSK shingles vaccine off to strong start in key U.S. market; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (Put) (MET) by 98.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 8.72M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 175,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.69M, down from 8.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Metlife Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $47.11. About 1.17 million shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 15/03/2018 – New York Post: WrestleMania is coming back to MetLife Stadium; 30/03/2018 – METLIFE – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER INSURANCE SOLUTIONS TO TRAVELLERS THROUGH TENCENT’S WESURE ONLINE INSURANCE PLATFORM; 12/03/2018 – MA Securities: Secretary Galvin Locates Hundreds of Retirees Owed Pension Payments by Metlife, Expands Investigation; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Net $1.25B; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Metlife’s Preferred Stock At Baa2(hyb); Stable Outlook; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management: Private Debt Origination Included $7.4B in Corporate Private Placement Transactions; 26/04/2018 – MetLife trims compensation for CEO, CFO in year marked by errors; 20/04/2018 – METLIFE NAMES SUSAN GREENWELL HEAD GLOBAL GOVERNMENT RELATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Christine Angino, Formerly of MetLife, Joins ALTO Real Estate Funds as Vice President of Acquisitions; 21/05/2018 – MetLife Foundation Partners with Kiva to Support Entrepreneurs and Build Financial Inclusion

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $660.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 22,821 shares to 471,966 shares, valued at $66.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dxc Technology Co by 916,499 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05M shares, and has risen its stake in Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK).

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 2.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.38 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 8.35 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold MET shares while 290 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 688.74 million shares or 2.11% less from 703.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 225 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Brick Kyle Associate reported 6,900 shares. Scotia has invested 0.2% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). 80,405 are owned by Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Company. Natixis owns 352,627 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. M&R Mngmt reported 427 shares stake. Brinker Cap holds 0.12% or 64,850 shares in its portfolio. Carret Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.76% or 96,074 shares. Moreover, Citadel Advsr Limited Com has 0% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). The Nevada-based Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc has invested 0.05% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 0.03% or 1.56 million shares. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.12% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Com reported 8,149 shares stake. Returns Ltd invested in 6,231 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

Court Place Advisors Llc, which manages about $189.65M and $254.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4,264 shares to 64,661 shares, valued at $6.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.