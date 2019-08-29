Shareholder Country Trust Bank Has Upped Schlumberger Limited Common (SLB) Stake; Peddock Capital Advisors Has Cut Position in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) by $365,697 as Stock Value Declined

Country Trust Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited Common (SLB) by 42.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Trust Bank bought 134,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 453,973 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.78 million, up from 319,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Trust Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Limited Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $31.62. About 11.25 million shares traded or 9.00% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 22,718 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08 million, down from 24,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $161.22. About 6.40M shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia reportedly suspends self-driving tests globally; 17/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition looks set to rock PCs in July; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says buy Nvidia because of leadership in gaming business; 27/03/2018 – NVDA: Breaking: Nvidia has just confirmed with me that it is suspending self-driving car testing on public roads following the recent Uber fatality. – ! $NVDA; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Rev $3.21B; 27/03/2018 – U.S. opens probe into fatal Tesla crash, fire in California; 27/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE REVENUE GREW 4 PERCENT FROM A YEAR EARLIER TO A RECORD $145 MLN; 20/03/2018 – NVDA:UNIT TAKING OVER SPACE IN EX-BELL LABS BUILDING IN HOLMDEL

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96 million and $184.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 4,045 shares to 12,918 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,849 are owned by Greenleaf. St Johns Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 95 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase reported 9.26 million shares. Zevenbergen Capital holds 576,555 shares. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora accumulated 17,429 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 303,467 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.39% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Fmr Ltd Com reported 49.86 million shares. Pettee Invsts reported 2,129 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Provise Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Guardian Cap Limited Partnership reported 1,200 shares. Gulf Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited reported 135,756 shares stake. Sunbelt Securities has invested 0.26% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Personal Advisors Corporation reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Ssi Invest Mgmt has 0.02% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

