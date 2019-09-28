Shareholder Country Club Trust Company Has Upped Raytheon Co (RTN) Stake; Stadium Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position in Carbonite (CARB) as Market Value Declined

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 7.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 3,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 46,543 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.09 million, up from 43,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $195.52. About 1.36M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 07/05/2018 – Raytheon at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – NEW RADAR PRODUCTION FACILITY WILL BRING DOZENS OF JOBS TO FOREST OVER NEXT FIVE YEARS; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs agreement with U.S. government for Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense system; 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION; 22/03/2018 – United States set to sign deal on Patriot missile sale to Poland next week

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carbonite Inc (CARB) by 1032.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 1.26 million shares as the company’s stock declined 26.61% . The hedge fund held 1.38 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.06M, up from 122,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carbonite Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $534.74M market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $15.41. About 283,631 shares traded. Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) has declined 47.80% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CARB News: 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC CARB.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.49, REV VIEW $307.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – CARBONITE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE $302.5 – $312.5 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Carbonite Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 13/03/2018 – Carbonite at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q EPS 40c; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Sees 2Q Adj EPS 34c-Adj EPS 38c; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS $1.45 to $1.55; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite 1Q Rev $64M; 07/05/2018 – Carbonite Had Seen 2018 Rev $294M-$304M

Stadium Capital Management Llc, which manages about $639.76M and $216.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) by 140,302 shares to 30,663 shares, valued at $437,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “HAGENS BERMAN 3-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Reminds Carbonite (CARB) Investors of September 30, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm – Business Wire” on September 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “EGBN, CARB, and NFLX CLASS ACTION DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in EGBN, CARB, and IDEX of Filing Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CARB, CAH & JE – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Action Deadlines – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “NATIONALLY RANKED ROSEN LAW FIRM: Reminds Carbonite, Inc. Investors of Important September 30th Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses over $100K to Contact the Firm – CARB – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “T2 Biosystems’ T2Resistanceâ„¢ Panel is First Diagnostic to Graduate from CARB-X Portfolio – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.29, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 12 investors sold CARB shares while 39 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 33.25 million shares or 6.43% more from 31.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Landscape Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 0.04% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) or 20,748 shares. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon, New York-based fund reported 501,798 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Century Cos, a Missouri-based fund reported 148,566 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Co invested in 64,351 shares. Ameriprise Fin has 408,359 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.08% stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.09% in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB) for 18,265 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 110,505 shares. Diversified Tru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB). Bernzott Cap Advisors holds 568,283 shares. Connors Investor owns 91,519 shares. Hood River Capital Mngmt Limited Liability owns 581,451 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Carbonite, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Fin Advisors invested 0.07% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Investec Asset Management Limited holds 456,570 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Rench Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 1.41% or 12,675 shares. 72,622 were accumulated by Brown Advisory Inc. Wedgewood Pa accumulated 3,435 shares. Creative Planning invested 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Cibc Retail Bank Usa accumulated 4,817 shares. The New York-based Ingalls Snyder Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). First Manhattan holds 195,021 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. 1,844 were reported by Lourd Lc. Macroview Invest Lc owns 139 shares. Wade G W & has 4,166 shares. Argyle Capital Mgmt holds 1.86% or 28,260 shares in its portfolio. Savant Cap reported 3,549 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Cambiar Limited Liability Company has invested 1.09% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $870.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 298 shares to 5,657 shares, valued at $6.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 2,267 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,699 shares, and cut its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Raytheon (RTN), Hanwha Systems partner to upgrade Identification Friend or Foe systems – StreetInsider.com” on September 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Raytheon offers boosterless SkyCeptor weapon for Poland’s Narew air defense system – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “RTN, UTX could rise 30%-40% – Baird – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Raytheon Company declares quarterly cash dividend – PRNewswire” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan upgrades Raytheon to Overweight – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.