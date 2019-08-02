Shareholder Cortland Associates Lifted Centene (CNC) Position; Choate Investment Advisors Boosted Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Holding by $380,160 as Valuation Rose

Cortland Associates Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp (CNC) by 96.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc bought 311,469 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 635,111 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.72M, up from 323,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $51.03. About 1.66 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 09/05/2018 – llliniCare Health Recognized with Two Platinum Awards from Decision Health for Outstanding Achievement in Healthcare; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 Rev $58.2B-$59.0B; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES CONTRIBUTING $340M TO NY STATE OVER 5-YR PERIOD; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 15/05/2018 – MAVERICK ADDED MHK, SNAP, PM, CNC, IPHI IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91

Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 39.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors bought 2,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 7,571 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 5,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $192.71. About 766,152 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE INVESTS IN ENTERPRISE AUGMENTED REALITY SOFTWARE PROVIDER UPSKILL; 08/05/2018 – Genprex Selects Accenture To Support Acceleration Of Oncoprex Clinical Development Program; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q ADJ EPS $1.58, EST. $1.49; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged; 25/04/2018 – Data Veracity is Critical for Insurers to Make Better Business Decisions, According to Accenture Report; 05/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud Infrastructure Managed Services, Worldwide; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Accenture Helps Celsia Launch SAP S/4 HANA® to Support Business Functions and Improve Utility Plant Operations; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities in Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Centene Undervalued; Patient Shareholders Will Profit – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Centene Hits a Home Run with Its Q2 Earnings Results – Motley Fool” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Centene Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:CNC) 11% ROCE Say About The Business? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

