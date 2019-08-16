Shareholder Cornercap Investment Counsel Has Boosted Northrop Grumman Com (NOC) Position; Kahn Brothers Group Holds Stake in Patterson Energy (PTEN)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc increased its stake in Patterson Energy (PTEN) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kahn Brothers Group Inc bought 101,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 1.71 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.96 billion, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc who had been investing in Patterson Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.6. About 695,327 shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson-UTI Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PTEN); 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 11/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Board of Directors

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NOC) by 24.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc bought 2,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 11,530 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, up from 9,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $366.25. About 291,183 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 19.5%; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 9 Percent to $1.20 per Share; 17/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS NORTHROP GRUMMAN ‘A-2’ SHORT-TERM RATING; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – NOC SEES FY EPS $15.40 TO $15.65, SAW $15 TO $15.25; 11/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Webcast Annual Shareholders Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Short-term Rating To Northrop Grumman’s New Commercial Paper Program; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE INCREASED TO $15.40 TO $15.65; 19/04/2018 – DJ Northrop Grumman Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOC)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NOC shares while 247 reduced holdings. 117 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 136.92 million shares or 4.64% less from 143.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt Communications reported 26,170 shares. Savant Capital Ltd Com accumulated 1,894 shares. 57,133 were accumulated by American Group Inc Inc. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Community National Bank Na reported 0.03% stake. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 9,015 shares. Palladium Lc owns 5,774 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Argent Trust Communication reported 10,946 shares stake. Public Sector Pension Investment Board holds 0.03% or 14,206 shares in its portfolio. Forbes J M & Limited Liability Partnership has 1,284 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 320,000 shares. Alpha Windward Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 986 shares. 18,222 were accumulated by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund. Brown Brothers Harriman invested 0% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). 158,112 were reported by Sg Americas Ltd Llc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $912.27 million and $723.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Renasant Corp Com (NASDAQ:RNST) by 28,550 shares to 81,065 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verint Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 7,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,580 shares, and cut its stake in Summit Financial Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:SMMF).

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Call Buying Activity in Northrop Grumman (NOC) Targets ‘Speculative Bullish’ Upside in Shares -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” on August 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Sypris Solutions (SYPR) Announces Long-Term Contract With Northrop Grumman (NOC) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “U.S. Army Spends $100 Million to Pick a New Drone – Motley Fool” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Will NASA Sole-Source Northrop to Build a Space Station to Orbit the Moon? – The Motley Fool” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Northrop Grumman: A Long-Term Investment Case – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc, which manages about $640.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nam Tai Ppty (NYSE:NTP) by 22,621 shares to 1.88M shares, valued at $18.49B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 12,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,456 shares, and cut its stake in New York Community (NYSE:NYCB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments Communications owns 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 88,842 shares. Arosa Mgmt LP reported 775,000 shares. Fmr Lc accumulated 0% or 313,654 shares. State Street has invested 0.01% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 658,573 shares. Earnest Partners Lc owns 208 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Key (Cayman) Limited, a Bahamas-based fund reported 4.83 million shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.17% or 3.93M shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership stated it has 12.05M shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 391 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 127,354 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 12,169 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset has 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 4,171 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 20.23M shares. 34,860 were reported by Paradigm Asset Mgmt Limited Company.