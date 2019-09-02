Shareholder Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Raised Immersion (IMMR) Holding; Leuthold Group Maintains Holding in Viacom (Cl B) (VIAB)

Leuthold Group Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc. (Cl B) (VIAB) by 47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leuthold Group Llc bought 58,017 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 181,464 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09M, up from 123,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leuthold Group Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc. (Cl B) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $24.98. About 3.98 million shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 04/04/2018 – Viacom will propose a counter offer to CBS bid, sources say; 14/05/2018 – Viacom Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 24/04/2018 – Engadget: Viacom perseveres with Snapchat-exclusive TV shows; 26/03/2018 – Viacom Announces Strategic Partnership with Trevor Noah’s Day Zero Productions; 16/05/2018 – Redstone family moves to cement control over CBS; 04/04/2018 – CBS below-market bid for Viacom was immediately rejected, sources say; Viacom planning counter offer; 04/04/2018 – Report on Business: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 03/04/2018 – New York Post: Viacom will likely come back with a counter-offer, the source said; 14/05/2018 – Deadline Hollywd: Verizon Expressed Interest In Acquiring CBS Before Viacom Talks Heated Up

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Immersion Corp (IMMR) by 11.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 170,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The hedge fund held 1.62M shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.62 million, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Immersion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.69M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.21. About 119,928 shares traded. Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) has declined 43.97% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.97% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMR News: 07/03/2018 – IMMERSION CORP – SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROBERT BOSCH CAR MULTIMEDIA GMBH; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys New 3.6% Position in Immersion; 08/03/2018 – lmmersion Files Additional Lawsuits Against Samsung in U.S. and China; 11/05/2018 – VIEX Captal Advisors Holds 7.7% Interest In Immersion; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: Spanish Immersion School honored by Ohio Dept. of Education; 26/04/2018 – IMMERSION SA ALIMR.PA – PLANS A CAPITAL INCREASE; 26/04/2018 – IMMERSION SA ALIMR.PA – H1 EBE EUR 0.1 MLN VS EUR 0.0 MLN YEAR AGO; 11/05/2018 – IMMERSION – AGREED TO NOMINATE TO ITS BOARD, AND CO, VIEX AGREED TO SUPPORT ELECTION OF NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 10/05/2018 – Immersion 1Q EPS $2.29; 11/05/2018 – IMMERSION CORP – IMMERSION HAS AGREED TO NOMINATE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS KENNETH H. TRAUB

Leuthold Group Llc, which manages about $1.60B and $743.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Currencyshares Euro Tr by 24,746 shares to 79,144 shares, valued at $8.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 2,732 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,603 shares, and cut its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp. (NYSE:ADS).

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 8, 2019 : KDP, KHC, LNG, MGA, CAH, VIAB, PNW, NCLH, EPAM, NICE, LSXMK, OGE – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Anthony DiClemente Named Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, ViacomCBS Inc. – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “CBS Corp. (CBS), Viacom (VIAB) Said to Agree to Exchange Ratio of 0.59625 – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: The Merger That Cried Wolf – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: S&P 500, AAPL, CBS, VIAB – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $293.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wideopenwest Inc by 108,706 shares to 272,414 shares, valued at $2.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fusion Connect Inc by 515,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 706,588 shares, and cut its stake in Papa Johns Intl (NASDAQ:PZZA).

More notable recent Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Edited Transcript of IMMR earnings conference call or presentation 1-Aug-19 9:00pm GMT – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Immersion Appoints Jared Smith as Vice President of Worldwide Sales – Business Wire” published on May 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 13, 2019 : TTWO, STE, BILI, MIME, LM, HOLI, KRNT, CRMD, NVGS, GAIN, IMMR, CEPU – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Immersion And Google, Take Two – Seeking Alpha” published on January 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “9 Augmented Reality Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since June 18, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.45 million activity. Shares for $1.33M were bought by Singer Eric.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold IMMR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.05 million shares or 3.57% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bank Of Canada reported 1,007 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 19,977 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Limited Com holds 136,641 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 15,241 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp holds 13,762 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Com reported 820 shares. Cooper Creek Ptnrs Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 4.64% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Kepos Lp has 0.04% invested in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) for 41,139 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability accumulated 221,474 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 34,719 shares. Raymond James & Associates reported 0% stake. Moreover, Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) for 1,139 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability holds 0% or 71,183 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp has invested 0% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR).