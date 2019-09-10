Shareholder Contrarian Capital Management Upped Vale S A (VALE) Holding; Gargoyle Investment Advisor Increased Its Penske Automotive Grp (PAG) Stake by $355,212; Stock Value Rose

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 365,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The hedge fund held 8.78M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.67M, up from 8.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.7. About 17.55 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 03/04/2018 – PETROS SEEN KEEPING GOOD AMOUNT OF SHRS IN VALE AFTER SALE: CEO; 26/04/2018 – VALE SEES $4B IN DIVIDENDS AND 5.5% YIELD IN 2018: CEO; 26/04/2018 – VALE CEO SAYS BEST SCENARIO IS FOR SAMARCO TO RESUME OPERATIONS IN EARLY 2019; 29/03/2018 – VALE TO LINK DIVIDEND TO EBITDA, CAPEX; PAYMENTS TWICE A YEAR; 16/04/2018 – Vale Iron Output Falls as CEO Chases Value Over Volume (Correct); 18/04/2018 – Prosecutors, Samarco to ask more time for disaster’s compensation plan; 24/05/2018 – Mining Weekly: Vale sees key mine topping iron-ore output forecasts in 2018 –; 21/03/2018 – Vale announces final tender results of cash tender offer for 5.875% guaranteed notes due 2021; 29/03/2018 – VALE SAYS SECOND INSTALLMENT TO BE PAID IN MARCH BASED ON SECOND HALF 2018 RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – Vale curbing base metal output to boost returns

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc increased its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (PAG) by 44.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc bought 8,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.34% . The institutional investor held 26,373 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 18,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc who had been investing in Penske Automotive Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.30% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $48.03. About 350,691 shares traded or 7.31% up from the average. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 11.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 17/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Completes 1 Millionth Voice-Directed Preventive Maintenance Inspection; 01/05/2018 – Penske Automotive at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 14/03/2018 – Penske Media Corporation Elevates Paul Jowdy to Chief Business Officer and Publisher, WWD & Fairchild Live; 26/03/2018 – Blackstone Fund Seals Third Stake Deal in Two Weeks With PAG; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY AUTOMOTIVE RETAIL SAME-STORE RETAIL UNIT SALES UP 0.4%; 13/04/2018 – Hong Kong’s PAG seeks as much as $6 bln for new Asia PE fund; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON & PAG FUND KSS DEAL FUNDED COMBINATION OF EQUITY & DEBT; 11/04/2018 – Buyout Firm PAG Joins Key Safety in $1.6 Billion Takata Purchase; 20/03/2018 – Penske Automotive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 06/05/2018 – Richland Source: Acura Team Penske dominates at Mid-Ohio

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20 billion and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 43,983 shares to 72,208 shares, valued at $576,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Gargoyle Investment Advisor Llc, which manages about $353.70 million and $103.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5,035 shares to 8,686 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 9,163 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,271 shares, and cut its stake in Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold PAG shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 1.58% less from 35.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 53 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brandywine Glob Inv Management invested in 247,579 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Leuthold Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 67,583 shares. Earnest Partners Lc reported 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Colony Gp Limited Company owns 0.01% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 6,096 shares. Moreover, Commercial Bank Of America De has 0.01% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Paragon Mgmt owns 7,648 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Com owns 71,109 shares. Raymond James And Associates owns 51,785 shares. Amp Invsts Limited accumulated 11,651 shares. Argent Trust Com reported 8,561 shares. Connors Investor Service Inc holds 1.25% or 204,846 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third Bank & Trust, Ohio-based fund reported 548 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsr reported 21,001 shares stake. Wells Fargo & Com Mn has invested 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

