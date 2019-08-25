Shareholder Contrarian Capital Management Upped Caesars Entmt (CZR) Position; Majedie Asset Management LTD Stake in Facebook (FB) Lifted by $325,028

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought 1,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 102,625 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.12M, up from 100,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $507.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.36% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $177.75. About 17.33M shares traded or 2.03% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK: ADMIN PRIVILEGES IN MESSENGER TO WORK IN BACKGROUND; 12/04/2018 – CMO Today: Zuckerberg Returns From Washington; Facebook Time Spent Slips; E-Cig Ads Recall Big Tobacco Creative; 25/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: POTENTIAL FOR `SOME IMPACT’ ON AD REVENUE FROM GDPR; 10/04/2018 – Sen. Cruz: Sen. Cruz: Americans are Deeply Concerned Facebook Engages in Pervasive Pattern of Bias and Political Censorship; 15/05/2018 – FB: AI HELPS FIND BAD CONTENT ‘FAR MORE QUICKLY’ THAN PEOPLE; 20/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO MEET HOUSE JUDICIARY CMTE AIDS AS EARLY AS WED.:FOX; 26/04/2018 – LONDON – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS FACEBOOK FOUND CERTAIN BILLING AND ADMINISTRATION CONNECTIONS BETWEEN SCL/CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA AND AIQ; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Journal: Liberals tried pilot project with Facebook data whistleblower in 2016; 05/04/2018 – Facebook Faces Indonesian Police Investigation Over Data Breach; 28/03/2018 – Facebook needs to change business model to win back trust: Early Facebook advisor

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 6.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 4.31M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.45M, up from 4.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 17.80 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – THE PROPERTY IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2019; 01/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 25/04/2018 – CAESARS REPORTS DEVELOPMENT OF CAESARS PALACE LUXURY RESORT; 10/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Caesars Entertainment $1.5b Repricing 1L TL; Call Today; 14/05/2018 – CAESARS TO PROVIDE SPORTS WAGERING TO CONSUMERS ACROSS COUNTRY; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q NET REV. $1.97B; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss $34M; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q EPS $2.48

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. World Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 26,815 shares. Cleararc Cap holds 14,970 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amer Assets Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 30,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 3,524 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 57,053 shares. Hsbc Holdg Plc has 149,820 shares. 31 are owned by Parkside Fincl Bank & Tru. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 356,885 shares. Monarch Alternative Capital Lp holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 1.05M shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Company owns 1,115 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 350,000 are owned by Pentwater Cap Management Lp. Kwmg Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 442 shares. Piedmont Inv Inc holds 15,722 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sei Investments Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

More notable recent Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Recent IPOs to Add to Your Watch List – Nasdaq” on July 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 10, 2019 : CZR, LVS, XOG, EQH, BABA, QQQ, ESI, IGT, IRM, TMUS, VIAB, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Caesars Entertainment (CZR) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 16, 2019 : CZR, BAC, T, HPQ, QQQ, V, SYY, AR, AABA, CMCSA, FEYE, QCOM – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 43,983 shares to 72,208 shares, valued at $576,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 15,781 shares to 235,159 shares, valued at $10.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 47,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 269,660 shares, and cut its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco C (NYSE:FRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.