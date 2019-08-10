Shareholder Contrarian Capital Management Increased Vale S A (VALE) Holding; Westwood Holdings Group Has Upped Cvs Health (CVS) Stake

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarian Capital Management Llc bought 365,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The hedge fund held 8.78 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.67 million, up from 8.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarian Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $11.55. About 18.95 million shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 03/04/2018 – PETROS CEO: PLAN IS TO SELL MINOR STAKE IN VALE; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE- VALE SHAREHOLDERS STILL DECIDING ON TRANSACTION MODEL BEFORE HIRING BANKS TO MANAGE OFFERING; 24/05/2018 – VALE SAYS OPERATIONS HAVEN’T BEEN AFFECTED BY TRUCKER STRIKE; 24/05/2018 – VALE EXPECTS S11D TO PRODUCE 58 MLN TN OF IRON ORE IN 2018, ABOVE MOST RECENT OFFICIAL FORECAST OF 50-55 MLN TN; 29/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN MINER VALE CEO SAYS TRUCKER STRIKE AFFECTING CO IN LIMITED WAY BUT IMPACT WILL INCREASE IF STRIKE CONTINUES; 25/04/2018 – VALE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $3.97B, EST. $4.12B; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE – BRAZILIAN PENSION FUNDS, BNDESPAR MAY SELL 10 PCT TO 12.5 PCT OF THEIR VALE STAKES THROUGH PUBLIC; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – VALE SHARE OFFERING COULD INVOLVE AROUND 3 PCT OF MINER’S CAPITAL, WORTH UP TO $2.4 BLN; 18/04/2018 – ASHLAR DEVELOPMENT BUYS NICHOLS VALE COMMUNITY IN MT. JULIET; 14/03/2018 – VALE REPORTS REDEMPTION OF 4.625% GUARANTEED NOTES DUE 2020 & A

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc bought 190,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 2.27 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.31M, up from 2.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.52 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest; 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Recognized By DiversityInc as Top 50 Company for Diversity For Second Year in a Row; 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide

Contrarian Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.20B and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 6,627 shares to 19,057 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orleans Mngmt La invested in 0.89% or 21,470 shares. Lincoln invested in 0.03% or 13,581 shares. Mathes holds 14,250 shares. Paloma Prns Management accumulated 1.06% or 811,883 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,666 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hudson Valley Invest Inc Adv holds 24,661 shares. Howe Rusling Inc holds 1.82% or 194,547 shares. Davis Selected Advisers holds 0.3% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.12 million shares. High Pointe Mngmt Lc has invested 1.88% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Etrade owns 136,941 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. The New York-based Coatue Ltd Liability has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 42,053 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Financial Bank stated it has 0.13% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.19% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 29.28 million shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock or 9,600 shares. On Friday, March 8 the insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvent Electric Plc by 161,863 shares to 997,874 shares, valued at $26.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 87,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01M shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).