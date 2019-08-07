Shareholder Connors Investor Services Has Increased Chevron (CVX) Stake; Masters Capital Management Holding in Freeport (FCX) Has Boosted as Share Value Declined

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 24.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 19,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 99,081 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.21M, up from 79,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $118.79. About 1.50M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/05/2018 – Hot Air: Can’t handle the truth? Actor walks out of “verbatim” play on Chevron shakedown; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 16/03/2018 – Chevron, Oil Giants Lose Latest Fight Over Climate Jurisdiction; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation HLS Adds Chevron, Exits CBRE; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS CHEVRON UNIT MAY BUY 20% OF BC TERMINAL; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO SEES OIL ‘RANGE-BOUND’ NEAR CURRENT PRICES FOR 2018; 16/05/2018 – CHEVRON, PTTEP, MUBADALA, TOTAL, OMV SUBMIT THAI AUCTION DOCS; 24/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282702 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.78M, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. About 4.02M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SEES HIGHER INPUT COSTS MITIGATED BY EFFICIENCIES: CEO; 26/04/2018 – FREEPORT: GRASBERG OPERATIONS UNAFFECTED BY NEW REQUIREMENTS; 07/05/2018 – Freeport Indonesia to remain Grasberg mine operator as deal gets “closer” -lnalum; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT SAYS RIO IS DISCUSSING VALUE IN TALKS WITH INDONESIA; 25/04/2018 – FREEPORT’S LOCAL OPS ASKED TO HALT SOME ACTIVITIES: MINISTRY; 04/05/2018 – Freeport: Grasberg Block Cave Development Capital to Approximate $6.4B Between 2008 and 2023; 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – RIO TINTO CONFIRMS THAT DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN RIO TINTO, INALUM AND FREEPORT ARE ONGOING, INCLUDING AS TO PRICE; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA ENVIRONMENT MINISTRY’S NEW ENVIRONMENTAL CLAIMS REGARDING FREEPORT’S GRASBERG MINE ARE “SHOCKING” AND “DISAPPOINTING” – FREEPORT CEO; 04/05/2018 – Freeport: Grasberg Block Cave Mine Production to Start After End of Mining a Grasberg Open Pit; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Gold Adds Freeport, Exits Beadell

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13M and $734.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 9,393 shares to 26,288 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker (NYSE:SYK) by 39,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,989 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Fred Alger has invested 0.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wedgewood Invsts Incorporated Pa holds 1.12% or 5,851 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1.57 million shares. Principal Gp invested in 0.48% or 4.21M shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 4.97M shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Creative Planning holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 304,388 shares. Sabal owns 21,406 shares. Logan Capital Inc reported 226,233 shares. Amp Invsts Limited reported 702,363 shares. Advisors Asset Management holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 340,435 shares. Farmers And Merchants Invests Incorporated owns 87,448 shares. Fil has 2.48M shares. Lynch Assoc In reported 53,170 shares. 112,221 were accumulated by Martin Currie. Hightower Trust Lta invested 0.78% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 sale for $2.18 million activity. ADKERSON RICHARD C bought $1.74 million worth of stock. 7,425 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) shares with value of $85,955 were sold by WHITMIRE C DONALD JR.

