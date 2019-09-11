Shareholder Confluence Wealth Management Has Lifted Dollar Gen New (DG) Position; Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Lifted Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Stake by $405,821 as Valuation Rose

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 1,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 31,244 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73 million, up from 29,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $232.46. About 4.10M shares traded or 11.27% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 182.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc bought 3,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 5,713 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $682,000, up from 2,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $157.09. About 3.13M shares traded or 78.46% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL 4Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.48; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ent Finance reported 0.11% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fiera Corp owns 824,500 shares. Ami Investment Inc stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Shell Asset Mgmt Company has invested 0.74% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 0.54% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 7.33 million shares. Commercial Bank Of America De stated it has 8.02 million shares. Country Club Na holds 0.07% or 2,482 shares. Tompkins holds 4,559 shares. Lakeview Prtn Ltd has 0.6% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 3,943 shares. Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 0.35% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 0.53% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 27,107 shares. Moreover, Viking Invsts Limited Partnership has 5.3% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Healthcor Mngmt Lp owns 5.56% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 556,560 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt reported 73,300 shares. Hbk Invests LP stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64 million worth of stock was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Confluence Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $538.63 million and $201.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (GVI) by 3,873 shares to 40,191 shares, valued at $4.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 3,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,019 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 122,179 shares. Parsec Fincl Management invested in 0.25% or 32,467 shares. Shine Advisory Service holds 0.02% or 374 shares in its portfolio. Homrich And Berg has 0.03% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Burns J W Com New York accumulated 2,925 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Amer International Group Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 91,597 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 73,567 shares. Burney owns 15,639 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 0.08% or 81,370 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs invested 0.07% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Marshall Wace Llp owns 366,307 shares. Reliant Mgmt Lc owns 25,060 shares. Pittenger Anderson has 0.02% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Johnson Fincl Gp stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Renaissance Group Inc Ltd Llc reported 235,477 shares stake.