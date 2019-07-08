Shareholder Conestoga Capital Advisors Raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Stake; Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $498,420 as Share Price Rose

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) by 27.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 134,173 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 621,006 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.07 million, up from 486,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $115.44. About 161,460 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 36.63% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.26; 10/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: KSQ Will Be Responsible for All Costs Related to Antibody Development Program; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – LAKEWOOD CAPITAL RECENTLY SHORTED LIGAND, IRHYTHM: 1Q LETTER; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $56.2M; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA SEES FY ADJ EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.79; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND TO GET UPFRONT LICENSE FEES, ELIGIBLE FOR MILESTONE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LGND); 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS $1.83

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 4,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 131,997 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.57 million, up from 127,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $136.48. About 10.26 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Microsoft Patch Tuesday, May 2018 Edition; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–3rd Update; 14/05/2018 – Symantec to Host Investor Briefing Call; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 10/04/2018 – Chrome River Launches New Service for Global Expense Management Best Practices; 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion

More notable recent Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Insiders Buy the Holdings of VTWO ETF – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “XBI, IONS, LGND, GBT: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) – GlobeNewswire” on January 17, 2019. More interesting news about Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ligand nabs economic rights to skin infection candidate from Novan for up to $32M – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ligand: Interesting Pharma Play On Sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 05, 2019.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $3.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mesa Labs Inc (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 45,724 shares to 440,532 shares, valued at $101.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,177 shares, and cut its stake in Westwood Hldgs Group Inc (NYSE:WHG).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $864,670 activity. Aryeh Jason bought 250 shares worth $26,753.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 51 investors sold LGND shares while 99 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 23.84 million shares or 7.82% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 4,399 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 13,882 shares. Amer Group holds 0.03% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) or 53,762 shares. Colony Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 14,433 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 85 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 22,351 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Limited Liability Com holds 1.01% or 125,841 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.02% or 26,615 shares. Moreover, Whittier Trust Com has 0% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Cardinal Capital Management Limited Com Ct owns 3.69% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 882,515 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd has invested 0.05% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Stifel Finance accumulated 100,855 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board invested in 0.01% or 37,000 shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 28,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31 billion and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 20,157 shares to 393,482 shares, valued at $73.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 11,172 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,772 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IXJ).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/03/2019: SYMC, AVGO, IBM, RHT, GRUB, MSFT, AAPL, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Market News: AbbVie Bets Big; Can Microsoft Stay on Top? – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Microsoft, Amazon, Google and AMD – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/05/2019: QCOM, BIDU, TM, NOK, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Stock Is Still Compelling After Recent Rally – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.