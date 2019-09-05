Shareholder Conestoga Capital Advisors Raised Lemaitre Vascular (LMAT) Stake; Lowes Cos (LOW) Holder Archon Partners Decreased Its Stake as Market Value Declined

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lemaitre Vascular Inc (LMAT) by 1.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 25,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.17% . The institutional investor held 1.70 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.67M, up from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lemaitre Vascular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $636.52M market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 4,304 shares traded. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) has declined 4.14% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMAT News: 10/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC SEES 2018 SHR $1.05 TO $1.13; 12/03/2018 lemaitre vascular, inc. | anastoclip gc closure system | K173323 | 03/08/2018 |; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Sees 2Q EPS 41c-EPS 43c; 27/03/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – LEMAITRE VASCULAR INC LMAT.O – SEES 2018 SALES $106.0 MLN – $109.0 MLN; 07/05/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular 1Q EPS 19c; 05/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Divests Itself of General Surgery Pdt Lines; 05/04/2018 – LeMaitre Vascular Divests General Surgery Product Lines

Archon Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 125,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.68M, down from 134,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $114.37. About 560,296 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – Full story: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s – Dow Jones; 15/05/2018 – Gotham Asset Adds Aptiv, Exits Zimmer Biomet, Cuts Lowe’s: 13F; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE INC – LOWE WILL SUCCEED BRIAN SCHMITT; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Prolonged Unfavorable Weather Led to Delayed Spring Selling Season; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE COMMENTS IN SYDNEY SPEECH NOTES; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SEES FY EPS $5.40 TO $5.50; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS, DOMESTICALLY, HIGH LEVEL OF HOUSEHOLD DEBT REMAINS A VULNERABILITY; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s New CEO Inheriting Chain Reeling From Tough U.S. Spring; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire — 3rd Update; 26/03/2018 – Home improvement chain Lowe’s CEO to retire

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vantage Partners Ltd Liability Corp has 1% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 98,371 shares. Davis R M Inc holds 0.06% or 13,557 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl holds 0.69% or 138,442 shares. The North Carolina-based Stearns Fincl Ser Gru has invested 0.58% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability holds 0.08% or 73,240 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability reported 17,543 shares stake. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 87,630 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Highbridge Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 1.56% or 463,385 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can, a Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 1.40M shares. Smith Howard Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.1% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability has 0.05% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Hap Trading Ltd Liability accumulated 23,975 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP reported 1.37 million shares or 1.65% of all its holdings. Vigilant Management Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 1,750 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Liability Company has 5,550 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Another trade for 250 shares valued at $23,725 was made by WARDELL LISA W on Friday, May 24. 2,030 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $200,342 were bought by Frieson Donald.

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.06B for 21.02 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold LMAT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 14.86 million shares or 0.01% less from 14.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,126 were reported by Bankshares Of Montreal Can. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Aqr Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 230 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackenzie Financial has 99,157 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bahl Gaynor accumulated 239,567 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 15,728 shares in its portfolio. Us National Bank De owns 3,725 shares. Prudential Finance owns 0% invested in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) for 26,877 shares. Copeland Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has 154,206 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) for 90,075 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker invested in 0% or 176 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public has 0% invested in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) for 10,705 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 5,343 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

