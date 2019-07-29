Shareholder Conestoga Capital Advisors Has Increased Esco Technologies (ESE) Stake; As Altria Group (MO) Shares Rose, Cypress Capital Group Trimmed by $476,805 Its Position

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 8,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,038 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.94 million, down from 94,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $49.86. About 7.35M shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC; 04/05/2018 – Altria Group and Nikon Quietly Stay Away From the NRA’s Big Show; 26/04/2018 – Altria Earnings Beat Even As Cigarette Sales Decline Further — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration; 17/05/2018 – Altria Group (MO) Annual Meeting of Shareholders Conference (Transcript); 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Esco Technologies Inc (ESE) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 8,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.78M, up from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Esco Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $83.89. About 134,096 shares traded or 23.30% up from the average. ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) has risen 32.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.87% the S&P500. Some Historical ESE News: 25/05/2018 – TABLE-Uchida Esco 4699.T – 9-MTH group results; 19/04/2018 – WEIR GROUP PLC WEIR.L – WEIR HAS ENTERED INTO A BINDING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ESCO CORPORATION (“ESCO”), A US COMPANY BASED IN PORTLAND, OREGON, FOR AN EQUITY VALUE OF US$1,051M AND AN ESTIMATED; 19/04/2018 – Weir to buy US industrial equipment maker Esco in $1.3bn deal; 16/05/2018 – Esco Tech Presenting at Conference May 24; 14/03/2018 – Press Release: ESCO Announces Acquisition of North Amer Utility Solutions Provider; 16/05/2018 – Esco Tech at Site Visit Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 23/05/2018 – Esco Tech Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Weir Group PLC to Acquire ESCO for $1.05 Bln Equity Value; 19/04/2018 – Weir Group: ESCO Board, Shareholders Support Deal; 08/05/2018 – ESCO Technologies 2Q Adj EPS 48c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold ESE shares while 44 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 23.65 million shares or 2.73% less from 24.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75 billion and $3.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) by 309,585 shares to 1.82 million shares, valued at $68.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 308,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20M shares, and cut its stake in Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON).

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $488.50 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,223 shares to 18,572 shares, valued at $4.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.