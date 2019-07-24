Shareholder Community Bank Has Lifted Apple (AAPL) Holding; Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC) Share Price Declined While Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Lowered by $941,850 Its Position

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) by 27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,250 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, down from 33,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $107.6. About 135,675 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 9.93% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 06/03/2018 Hill-Rom Debuts Enhanced Workflow Efficiency And Security Features For Welch Allyn Connex® Vitals Monitoring Devices; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC HRC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 4 PCT; 12/03/2018 – HILL-ROM REPORTS SALE OF THIRD-PARTY RENTAL BUSINESS; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS SAYS ON MARCH 6, BOARD ELECTED WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Enhances Spot™ Vision Screener To Serve Senior Population; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Dividend to 20c; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Appoints John Groetelaars As President And Chief Executive Officer; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS NAMES WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Community Bank increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank bought 1,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,803 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.53 million, up from 101,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $959.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $208.54. About 11.84 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Work on Touchless Control, Curved IPhone Screen; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O INTRODUCES NEW IPAD AT CHICAGO EVENT FOCUSED ON EDUCATION – EXEC; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘I don’t have to do a thing’ to own more of Apple; 09/04/2018 – Apple Announces Red Iphone 8 And 8 Plus Models; Phones Begin Shipping Friday — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 24/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley believes investors are underestimating the potential of Apple’s services businesses; 15/05/2018 – Einhorn Adds To Brighthouse Financial Stake, Trims Apple, GM Holdings — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Tech momentum could continue as Buffett buy helps give Apple best week since 2011; 02/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Move From Intel to Own Mac Chips From 2020; 04/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon that helps it dominate the market

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Community Bank, which manages about $495.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Smallcap Etf (SCZ) by 15,000 shares to 25 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Short Term Corp Bond Etf (VCSH) by 4,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,082 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Diversified Return Intl Eq Etf.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37 million and $999.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thor Industries Inc (NYSE:THO) by 99,008 shares to 281,372 shares, valued at $17.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemical Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CHFC) by 12,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,223 shares, and has risen its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).