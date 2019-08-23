Shareholder Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Has Upped Tenaris S A (TS) Stake; Montrusco Bolton Investments Position In Abbvie (ABBV) Was Has Upped

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys increased its stake in Tenaris S A (TS) by 189.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys bought 46,879 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 71,597 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, up from 24,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Tenaris S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $21.56. About 2.15M shares traded. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 05/04/2018 – Tenaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Share; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q OPER INCOME $212M, EST. $191.8M; 30/04/2018 – Tenaris Files 2017 Form 20-F; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – FULL EXTENT OF US SECTION 232 TARIFFS ON STEEL IMPORTS IS STILL UNCLEAR; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q NET INCOME $235M, EST. $157.7M; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q EPS 20c; 08/05/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $35; 16/03/2018 TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS- AS FAR AS IMPORTS OF STEEL PIPES ARE REDUCED BY QUOTAS OF 25% TARIFF, EXPECTS TO BE WELL PLACED TO INCREASE PRODUCTION AT US DOMESTIC FACILITIES

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 345.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc bought 19,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 25,482 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, up from 5,716 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $66.11. About 5.11 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION TO EMA FOR; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – IN 2018, WILL EXPERIENCE ONE-TIME NET TAX BENEFIT RELATED TO TIMING OF PHASE IN OF PROVISIONS OF NEW LEGISLATION ON CERTAIN SUBSIDIARIES; 26/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.66 TO $7.76; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS UNDER COLLABORATION AGREEMENT, ONCOSEC WILL SPONSOR, FUND STUDY AND MERCK WILL PROVIDE KEYTRUDA; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pemb; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 24/05/2018 – FMI,MRK IN COLLABORATION PACT FOR KEYTRUDA COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Meets Secondary Endpoint in Phase 3 Pacific Trial

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys, which manages about $5.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB) by 23,534 shares to 59,377 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eni S P A (NYSE:E) by 18,693 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,497 shares, and cut its stake in First Finl Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $13.96 million activity. 30,400 shares valued at $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J on Wednesday, June 26. $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. Another trade for 15,552 shares valued at $1.00 million was bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan. Gosebruch Henry O also bought $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00B and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cullen Frost Bankers Inc (NYSE:CFR) by 63,845 shares to 108,687 shares, valued at $11.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 6,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,214 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Cap stated it has 59,234 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Liability holds 22,501 shares. Moreover, Pekin Hardy Strauss has 0.23% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Community Natl Bank Na, a New York-based fund reported 62,482 shares. Berkshire Asset Llc Pa accumulated 347,139 shares. Victory Mngmt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Dodge Cox holds 31,292 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset reported 251,237 shares. The Washington-based Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.09% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 1.02% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sageworth Tru Com reported 110,115 shares. Whitnell & reported 46,510 shares stake. Finemark Comml Bank holds 0.15% or 31,481 shares. Park Avenue Ltd has 12,210 shares. Rice Hall James & Associate Ltd Liability Corporation holds 9,282 shares.

