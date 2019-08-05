Shareholder Comerica Bank Raised Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake; Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Stake in Target (TGT) Decreased as Market Value Rose

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comerica Bank bought 8,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 397,111 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.04M, up from 388,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comerica Bank who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $84.17. About 6.11M shares traded or 26.13% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate 26%; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Adds Philip Morris, Exits Apache; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Conversion Involved EUR300M Investment; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW OF OVER $9.0B

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 22.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 3,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The hedge fund held 13,300 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 17,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $81.52. About 5.13 million shares traded or 2.84% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target Still Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Up in Low-Single Digits; 14/05/2018 – Target Tests Retail ‘Flow Center’ for Faster, Nimbler Distribution; 23/05/2018 – Cloudy With a Chance of Frustration at Target — Heard on the Street; 15/03/2018 – VP Ward Disposes 370 Of Target Corp; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Gross Margin 29.8%; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Same-Store Sales Surpass Expectations; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Target Corp Will Institute Hiring Process for Class Members to Obtain Jobs; 28/03/2018 – Companies interested in the locations include Target, Aldi, Big Lots and some real estate investment trusts; 23/05/2018 – TARGET 1Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.39; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.45

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salem Inv Counselors holds 0.32% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 38,104 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Scotland Group Inc Public Limited Com reported 5,330 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset stated it has 0.62% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 798,743 are held by Jennison Assoc Llc. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited Com invested 0.09% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 13,951 were reported by Brookstone Capital. Co Natl Bank owns 343,659 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Triangle Wealth Mngmt reported 13,059 shares stake. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 1.2% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 2,312 were reported by Sigma Investment Counselors. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Choate Advsr accumulated 7,907 shares. Atlantic Union Savings Bank accumulated 42,114 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Llc has 4,929 shares. Country Savings Bank has 173,595 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Philip Morris International Hopes for a Better 2019 – Motley Fool” on February 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Philip Morris: Failure To Launch – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Dividend Champion Roars Back – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2018. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Philp Morris Continues Its Steady Trajectory – Seeking Alpha” published on October 03, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Run-Up in Altria Stock Isnâ€™t Over Yet – Investorplace.com” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Comerica Bank, which manages about $12.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mettler (NYSE:MTD) by 554 shares to 7,569 shares, valued at $5.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,952 shares, and cut its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on August, 21 before the open. They expect $1.61 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.47 per share. TGT’s profit will be $824.85 million for 12.66 P/E if the $1.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.23% EPS growth.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Target Stock Can Clear $100 â€” But Mind the Risks – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Immediately – Investorplace.com” published on July 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Target Is a Dividend Investor’s Dream – The Motley Fool” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “7 Big Dividend Stocks to Consider In a Low-Rate World – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How Walmart, Target, and eBay Are Taking on Prime Day – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 12, 2019.