Shareholder Coldstream Capital Management Lifted Apple (AAPL) Stake; Boeing Co Com Usd5.00 (BA) Shareholder Ftb Advisors Lowered Holding

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com Usd5.00 (BA) by 69.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 12,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,563 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, down from 18,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com Usd5.00 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $5.05 during the last trading session, reaching $379.39. About 5.89 million shares traded or 31.13% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/03/2018 – GE is building the GE9X for Boeing’s new 777x long-haul airplane; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA TO LEASE BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT; 06/04/2018 – Boeing Nabs $12.3 Billion American Air Deal for 47 Dreamliners; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 27/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines orders 40 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $4.68 bln; 09/05/2018 – Boeing to Introduce Additional Charitable Investment and Employee Benefits Programs Throughout 2018 as Part of Broader Tax Reform Package; 28/03/2018 – U.S. planemaker Boeing “detected a limited intrusion of malware” that affected “a small number of systems,” a company vice president said on Wednesday; 08/03/2018 – Flydubai Selects AstroNova’s ToughWriter 5 Flight Deck Printer for 75 Boeing 737 MAXs; 25/04/2018 – BOEING REAFFIRMS 777 PRODUCTION PLANS – CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL GOV’T APPROVAL OF BOEING-EMBRAER DEAL NOT IMMINENT, PROPOSAL SHOULD GO TO PRESIDENT TEMER IN COMING WEEKS

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 1,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 83,324 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.49 million, up from 81,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98 million shares traded or 115.69% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 05/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple’s Irish tax billions said guarded by Bank of New York; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Cuts Apple: 13F; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IDENTIFIED 7 POTENTIAL INCIDENTS INVOLVING POLICE IN DRC, DRC NATIONAL ARMY, DRC NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY FOR VARIETY OF ALLEGED ILLICIT ACTIVITIES; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip report; 05/03/2018 – Mondelez Follows Apple, McDonald’s in Offering Debut Maple Bonds; 05/03/2018 HoustonChronicle: Apple to turn up audio ambition with high-end headphones; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook on tech’s responsibilities: Because tech has become such a large part of the economy, tech needs to increase diversity in a major way. Tech needs to create jobs because the country needs jobs; 18/05/2018 – CHINA ADJUSTS APPLE FUTURES JULY CONTRACT MARGIN REQUIREMENT; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 13/03/2018 – Apple will unveil the next generation of iOS and macOS on June 4th. via @verge

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 40.71 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Does Patience Run Out for Boeing Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Trade of the Day: Boeing Stock Is Set to Lose Elevation – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “From Red Hat to Boeing: EDPNC’s Chris Chung has been busy in 2019 (so far) – Triangle Business Journal” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp Com Npv (NYSE:EXC) by 8,965 shares to 97,971 shares, valued at $4.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr Short (SCHO) by 10,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 308,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO).

