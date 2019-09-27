Shareholder Coldstream Capital Management Has Boosted Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding; Waters (WAT) Shares Declined While Btim Lifted Stake

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 61.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 4,978 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 13,107 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.82M, up from 8,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $860.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $28.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.84. About 3.23 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – AMAZON REPORTS FULFILLMENT CENTER IN MISSOURI, ADDING 1.5K JOBS; 12/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO PLAN CREDIT CARD FOR SMALL-BUSINESS CUSTOMERS; 02/05/2018 – USA Today: Amazon Echo or Google Home? For U.S. households, that’s changing; 26/04/2018 – Amazon now has a multibillion-dollar advertising business; 22/05/2018 – Amazon has vast potential to expand in the financial services field, but it’s unlikely to build a “standalone” banking operation anytime soon, according to Goldman Sachs; 17/05/2018 – NECN: Amazon Has Finished Visiting the 20 Contenders for Its New HQ; 19/03/2018 – The service has an integration with Amazon’s e-commerce system for shipping prizes to game winners; 07/05/2018 – Snap snags new finance chief from Amazon; 15/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: AMAZON APPEARS TO FIND STRIP DISTRICT APPEALING; 09/05/2018 – Selling its products on Amazon is driving traffic to Chico’s boutiques, said CEO and President Shelley Broader

Btim Corp increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 14.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp bought 34,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 272,073 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.56 million, up from 237,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $217.23. About 481,835 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 19/04/2018 – NESTLE CEO: MORE OPTIMISTIC FOR WATERS FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR; 09/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Rep. Waters Statement on Chemical Weapons Attack in Douma, Syria; 07/05/2018 – TANKERS IN THE CARIBBEAN CARRYING PDVSA’S OIL HAVE MOSTLY MOVED TO VENEZUELAN, CUBAN WATERS TO AVOID COURT ACTION BY CONOCO -REUTERS DATA; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Ellison: Reps. Ellison and Waters Call For Hearing With Secretary Ben Carson On Housing Discrimination; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Celebrates International Women’s Day; 05/04/2018 – Perrier® Introduces Peach, the Latest Flavor Addition to its Growing Portfolio of Flavored Carbonated Mineral Waters; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 18/05/2018 – U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut Grants Nestlé Waters North America’s Motion to Dismiss Poland Spring Lawsuit; 26/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Leads Call to Increase FY 2019 Funding for Federal Housing Programs; 04/05/2018 – Drilling Activity for U.S. Land, Inland Waters and Gulf of Mexico All Experienced Increases in April

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon considers Gojek investment – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “5 Questions To Ask Yourself Before Splurging On That Big Purchase – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Amazon (Nasdaq: $AMZN) Teams with 30 Leading Tech Firms to Announce Voice Interoperability Initiative and Watson Health (NYSE: $IBM) Signs Agreement with Guerbet for AI Prostate Cancer Solution – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fitbit For (Fire) Sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

More notable recent Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” on January 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waters Corporation (WAT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Waters Corp.: A Unique Healthcare Bet – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

