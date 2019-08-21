Shareholder Cohen Klingenstein Has Lifted Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holding; Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Upped Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 253.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 809,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.29M, up from 319,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $135.13. About 8.28 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Parks, ‘Black Panther’ propel Disney earnings past TV decline; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CONSUMER, INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT IN PACT WITH ESPN; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today; 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 29/05/2018 – THREE VIACOM INC VIAB.O NETWORKS WILL STOP AIRING RERUNS OF ABC’S ‘ROSEANNE’ — VIACOM SPOKESPERSON; 08/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against executive compensation; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-lmagined ESPN App — with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service — Launches to Sports Fans Today

Mirador Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 269.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp bought 14,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 19,808 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 5,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $135.13. About 8.28 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 22/05/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comca…; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – ANY OFFER FOR FOX WOULD BE ALL-CASH AND AT A PREMIUM TO VALUE OF CURRENT ALL-SHARE OFFER FROM DISNEY; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 14/03/2018 – Walt Disney unveils shake up to focus on streaming services

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 18,327 shares to 20,795 shares, valued at $431,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 10,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,492 shares, and cut its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Kepos Cap Limited Partnership has invested 1.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited reported 0.52% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Of Virginia Va reported 105,959 shares. Orleans Cap Mngmt Corporation La invested 0.69% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Arrowstreet Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mai Capital has invested 0.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Smith & Howard Wealth Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cls Investments Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Assetmark accumulated 122,218 shares. Wills Financial Grp Inc, a Virginia-based fund reported 19,413 shares. Blue Inc reported 4,795 shares. Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 3.76% or 99,592 shares. Marco Invest Mngmt Ltd Co accumulated 46,153 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Capital Mgmt Assocs holds 1.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,232 shares. Chemung Canal Trust invested in 2.01% or 76,033 shares.