Shareholder Cna Financial Has Upped Wesco Aircraft Hldgs (WAIR) Stake; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stake Increased by Robecosam Ag

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 415.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 62,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 77,743 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09M, up from 15,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $297.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $119.01. About 4.53 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 19/04/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: P&G RTGS UNCHANGED BY TEVA EXIT, OTC ACQSTNS; 17/04/2018 – 13D: TRIAN’S JOSH FRANK SAYS STILL `EARLY DAYS’ WITH P&G; 13/03/2018 – P&G – AS PART OF SETTLEMENT, RANIR LLC ACQUIRED RIGHTS TO P&G PATENTS UNDER COMMERCIAL TERMS THAT ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 04/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Will P&G buy the Pfizer consumer unit? China looks to boost generic production; 30/04/2018 – Designing Digitally, Inc. Earns Gold Horizon Interactive Award for P&G Training Simulation; 24/05/2018 – Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS ACCIDENT AT ALEXANDRIA PLANT OVERNIGHT; 19/03/2018 – Henkel battles to keep on trucking in North America

Cna Financial Corp increased its stake in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs (WAIR) by 60.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp bought 38,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.91% . The institutional investor held 100,570 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, up from 62,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11. About 558,196 shares traded. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:WAIR) has declined 9.61% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.61% the S&P500. Some Historical WAIR News: 11/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 04/04/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wesco Aircraft Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WAIR); 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q Adj EPS 22c; 03/05/2018 – Wesco Aircraft Holdings 2Q EPS 15c; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 29/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Anavex Life Sciences, Methode Electronics, Wesco Aircraft, Monotype Imaging, Tejon; 03/05/2018 – WESCO AIRCRAFT 2Q ADJ EPS 22C, EST. 18C

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 45,000 shares to 189,600 shares, valued at $10.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Pl by 13,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,490 shares, and cut its stake in Axis Capital Holding (NYSE:AXS).

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mueller Wtr Prods Inc (NYSE:MWA) by 141,271 shares to 392,000 shares, valued at $3.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 19,697 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 421,779 shares, and cut its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).