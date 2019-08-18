Shareholder Cna Financial Has Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Stake; Aldebaran Financial Boosted Its Position in Centene Del (CNC) by $1.14 Million as Valuation Rose

Aldebaran Financial Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 99.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aldebaran Financial Inc bought 21,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 43,140 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29 million, up from 21,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.01. About 3.72 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.75 TO $7.15

Cna Financial Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp bought 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 185,400 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.87M, up from 179,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.13. About 25.03M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/03/2018 – BroadSoft Survey Reveals 74 Percent of Enterprises Plan To Implement Cloud Communications In Next Two Years; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 08/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT COLLABORATE IN INTERNET OF THINGS SOLUTION; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 07/05/2018 – The chips boost the performance of Microsoft’s Azure machine learning cloud service, and over time will become available for use in other facilities; 22/03/2018 – MICROSOFT ADDS 315 MW OF NEW SOLAR POWER IN VIRGINIA; 07/05/2018 – M. Holland Company Signs Distribution Agreement with Owens Corning, Makes Significant Investments in 3D Printing Market; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in Al; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dudley & Shanley holds 82,194 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has 217,589 shares for 6.3% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 2.58% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 972,758 shares. Lenox Wealth holds 0.23% or 6,142 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Communication accumulated 8,100 shares. St Johns Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.67% or 7,384 shares. Moreover, Optimum Investment Advsrs has 1.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 41,540 shares. Green Square Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.23% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wellington Shields Capital Management Ltd holds 2.79% or 139,237 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Co owns 161,304 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd Liability invested in 2.71% or 914,963 shares. Boston Common Asset Lc stated it has 3.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Armstrong Henry H Inc invested in 18.54% or 1.02M shares. 14,880 are owned by Accuvest Glob Advisors. Stralem & Co reported 59,147 shares.

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 12,336 shares to 32,300 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varex Imaging Corp by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,509 shares, and cut its stake in Axis Capital Holding (NYSE:AXS).

Aldebaran Financial Inc, which manages about $282.59 million and $142.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6,687 shares to 8,668 shares, valued at $564,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 13,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,662 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset accumulated 96,494 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Ameriprise Financial Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 5.11 million shares. Moreover, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 93,226 shares. Renaissance Techs invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bokf Na invested in 0.08% or 65,616 shares. South Dakota Investment Council owns 482,072 shares. Meritage Mngmt stated it has 132,912 shares. Keybank National Association Oh stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Miller Invest Ltd Partnership owns 6.33% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 453,990 shares. Twin, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 129,030 shares. Viking Global LP holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 4.20M shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).