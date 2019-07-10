Shareholder Cna Financial Has Increased Terex New (TEX) Holding; Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Position in Tableau Software (DATA) Lifted by $13.31 Million as Market Value Declined

Cna Financial Corp increased its stake in Terex Corp New (TEX) by 20.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cna Financial Corp bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,142 shares of the construction and ag equipment and trucks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, up from 64,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cna Financial Corp who had been investing in Terex Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $29.46. About 1.03M shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.09% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 30/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 10/04/2018 – Terex Increases Revolving Credit Facility From $450Million to $600 Million; 18/04/2018 – Terex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Terex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TEX); 01/05/2018 – TEREX SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $3.00; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q Net $50.3M; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, Pres, Terex Parts & Services; 12/04/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/04/2018 – TEREX REPORTS BOOST IN REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q EPS 62c

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 5241.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 104,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,821 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.60M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $168.95. About 1.38 million shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TEX shares while 81 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 63.24 million shares or 4.17% less from 65.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 84,349 were reported by Art Advisors Llc. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt owns 1.98M shares. Aqr Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Pinnacle Associate Limited holds 7,177 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Daiwa Gru owns 103,100 shares. Franklin Resources Inc has 272,100 shares. Valley Natl Advisers holds 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) or 120 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Ltd has 320,489 shares. First Mercantile holds 0.03% or 3,490 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 6,298 shares. Whittier Tru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Marcato Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 14.45% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Loews has invested 0% in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Stanley Cap Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 154,324 shares. 96,227 are held by Qs Investors Ltd Co.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 sales for $78.31 million activity. $243 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) shares were bought by BARR KEVIN A. On Friday, June 7 Marcato Capital Management LP sold $43.70M worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) or 1.60M shares. 76 Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) shares with value of $2,305 were bought by HENRY BRIAN J.

Cna Financial Corp, which manages about $471.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Finl Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 12,336 shares to 32,300 shares, valued at $1.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 12,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,409 shares, and cut its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $42.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tapestry Inc by 987,879 shares to 703,124 shares, valued at $22.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B Shs by 14,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,996 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci South Korea Etf (EWY).