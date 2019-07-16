Shareholder Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lifted Apple (AAPL) Position; Howland Capital Management Trimmed Yum Brands (YUM) Stake as Market Value Rose

Howland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 4.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howland Capital Management Llc sold 6,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 147,009 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.67 million, down from 153,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $111.76. About 386,165 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT, A DIVISION OF YUM! BRANDS, ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC DEAL; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – DEAL DOUBLES PIZZA HUT’S FOOTPRINT IN THE REGIONS COVERED BY THE ALLIANCE; 28/03/2018 – Yum! Brands Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 02/05/2018 – YUM CFO DAVID GIBBS SPEAKS ON CALL; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; 25/04/2018 – Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 Per Share; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUM BRANDS’ CORE OPERATING RESULTS OR CASH FLOWS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Maintains All Aspects of Full-Year Guidance; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – GRADUAL CONVERSION OF TELEPIZZA STORES TO PIZZA HUT WITH FULL FLEXIBILITY IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL; 08/03/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE COMMENTS

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc. (AAPL) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 5,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 324,701 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.68M, up from 319,533 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $204.36. About 9.27 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple’s gargantuan net income has piled up over the years; 30/05/2018 – Apple released iOS 11.4 this week which includes a new Messages in iCloud feature; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAID TO BE BEHIND U.S. MOBILE CARRIER COLLUSION PROBE; 30/04/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Warns, Apple’s Cash, Sprint, T-Mo Purgatory — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Jesse Cohen: Rumors out there that Apple might buy Snapchat $AAPL $SNAP; 19/03/2018 – Express India: Apple developing MicroLED displays to replace Samsung’s OLED screens; 01/05/2018 – BREAKING: Apple announces $100B buyback program, hikes dividend by 16%; 12/03/2018 – Financial Terms of Apple-Texture Deal Not Disclosed; 26/04/2018 – KUDLOW: APPLE’S COOK WAS HELPFUL ON CHINA TRADE SUGGESTIONS; 15/05/2018 – Investors Cut Apple Holding by Most Since at Least ’08 (Correct)

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $266.20M for 32.11 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.

Howland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eversource Energy by 16,572 shares to 204,486 shares, valued at $14.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Rep Bk San Francisco (NYSE:FRC) by 4,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $2.90 million activity. Another trade for 19,436 shares valued at $1.83 million was sold by Gibbs David W. Another trade for 13,986 shares valued at $1.32M was sold by Creed Greg.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 26,705 shares. Trustco Bancshares N Y holds 2,166 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Com has 0.65% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Toth Finance Advisory Corp invested 0.01% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Csat Investment Advisory Lp stated it has 0.02% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Parkside Fin Savings Bank And Tru stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Optimum Investment Advisors accumulated 24,233 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Reliance Comm Of Delaware holds 3,951 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Beck Mack & Oliver Lc reported 15,857 shares. Interocean Ltd Liability stated it has 102,222 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. Proshare Limited Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Intl Ca has 0.14% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Destination Wealth Mngmt accumulated 1,698 shares. Maryland-based Edgemoor has invested 0.03% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.11% or 572,916 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 14,975 shares to 156,136 shares, valued at $8.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 22,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 291,878 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Planning holds 8,587 shares. Becker has 3.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hills National Bank & Trust has 2.07% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lau Associates Lc holds 6.94% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 71,073 shares. Acropolis Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 13,112 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Cornercap Counsel reported 7,929 shares stake. Toth Financial Advisory owns 19,736 shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Security National Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia accumulated 14,089 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7,471 shares. The Arkansas-based Greenwood Gearhart Inc has invested 2.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mckinley Carter Wealth has 1.79% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Paragon Capital reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Professional Advisory Svcs reported 1,426 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 24,381 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability reported 0.94% stake.