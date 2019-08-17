Shareholder Clarivest Asset Management Lifted Xilinx (XLNX) Holding; Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Raised Stake in Employers Holdings (EIG) by $923,640

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 9467.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 237,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 240,143 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.45 million, up from 2,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $105.46. About 2.30M shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (EIG) by 10.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc bought 23,091 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.33% . The hedge fund held 239,964 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.63 million, up from 216,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Employers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $43.02. About 87,468 shares traded. Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) has declined 5.18% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EIG News: 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Net Premiums Earned $176.6 Million; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c Vs. -; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY GROSS PREMIUMS WRITTEN OF $211.6 MLN, UP 7% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 88c; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS 1Q OPER EPS 88C, EST. 53C; 25/04/2018 – EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS INC QTRLY NET EARNED PREMIUMS WERE $176.6 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Employers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EIG); 15/03/2018 EMPLOYERS HOLDINGS IN LETTER OF CREDIT PACTS W/ FHLB SF; 25/04/2018 – Employers Holdings 1st-Quarter Gross Premiums Written $211.6 Million

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cls Invests Ltd has 0% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 42 shares. Whale Rock Capital Management Limited Com stated it has 1.28M shares or 2.91% of all its holdings. 3,790 are owned by Philadelphia. The Sweden-based Nordea Inv Management has invested 0.4% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Amica Retiree Trust invested in 0.06% or 564 shares. Citigroup invested in 210,365 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Puzo Michael J accumulated 54,302 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 243,374 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Moreover, Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 1,105 shares. Trillium Asset Mngmt Lc holds 82,227 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 13,400 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Fmr Limited Liability Company owns 7.67M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.02% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cnooc Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 2,520 shares to 1,913 shares, valued at $355,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 23,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,063 shares, and cut its stake in Covenant Transn Group Inc (NASDAQ:CVTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold EIG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 24.99 million shares or 4.51% less from 26.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 115,116 shares. Prudential Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) for 246,568 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% of its portfolio in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) for 12,929 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 139,027 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 7,545 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) for 375,877 shares. Principal Grp Inc owns 265,259 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Aperio Group Inc Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) for 20,922 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) or 97,696 shares. Swiss Bancorporation has 59,800 shares. Systematic Fin LP stated it has 4,445 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel Incorporated stated it has 0.1% in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG). Legal General Gp Public Limited Liability Co reported 0% stake. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.02% or 28,000 shares in its portfolio. Bowling Portfolio Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG).

