Shareholder Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Has Boosted Cheniere Energy Com New (LNG) Holding; Capital Innovations Has Lowered Its Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) Holding by $2.79 Million; Shares Declined

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc Com New (LNG) by 9011.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 405,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 410,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.03 million, up from 4,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $68.36. About 673,135 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG); 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Rev $2.24B; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Net $357M; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES; 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $907M, EST. $619.7M; 05/03/2018 – CHENIERE & GAIL CELEBRATE COMMENCEMENT OF 20-YEAR LNG CONTRACT; 23/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 23 (Table); 10/04/2018 – LNG LTD CEO SEES NATURAL GAS AS A BRIDGE FUEL FOR A LONG TIME

Capital Innovations Llc decreased its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) by 93.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc sold 40,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,910 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $202,000, down from 43,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Ultrapar Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.42. About 165,456 shares traded. Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has declined 30.49% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.92% the S&P500. Some Historical UGP News: 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL73.9M; 03/05/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Argentine peso hits new lows as central bank fails to calm markets; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S TAKES ACTION ON BRAZILIAN CORPORATES FOLLOWING SOVEREIGN RATING ACTION; 24/05/2018 – Petrobras pricing pressure spooks potential refinery buyers; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET INCOME R$72.9M; 20/03/2018 – Vitol, Total in talks to acquire Brazil’s Alesat; 09/04/2018 – MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT – Ultrapar announces filing of its 2017 Form 20-F; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS SHAREHOLDER AGREEMENT SIGNED BETWEEN ULTRA, PARTH; 18/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA UGPA3.SA : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Telefonica Brasil and Ultrapar Ratings and Changed Outlooks to Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset reported 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 110 are owned by Ent Service Corp. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 185,895 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Panagora Asset Management holds 0% or 12,784 shares in its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 3,225 shares. Beck Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 63,217 shares or 2.07% of the stock. 4,150 are owned by New England And Management Inc. Barnett And Com Incorporated holds 200 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation owns 27,820 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Jefferies Grp Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Farmstead Capital Management Ltd holds 347,255 shares or 29.8% of its portfolio. Creative Planning holds 15,369 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hap Trading Limited Liability Co has 11,848 shares.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Lp Com Ut Ltd Ptn (NYSE:ETE) by 83,348 shares to 25,600 shares, valued at $393,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Renewable Partner Partnership Unit (BEP) by 10,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,200 shares, and cut its stake in Dbx Etf Tr Xtrack Hrvst Csi (ASHR).

Capital Innovations Llc, which manages about $132.37 million and $38.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 5,780 shares to 26,725 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 10,310 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG).

