Shareholder Ckw Financial Group Has Lifted Alexander &Baldwin New Com (ALEX) Holding; Riverhead Capital Management Holds Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS)

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 3,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 23,803 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, up from 20,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 1.87 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015A Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 26/04/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC UPS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – UPS SURCHARGE ON OVERSIZED CARGO TO RISE TO $650 FROM $500; 25/04/2018 – UPS OFFERS VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT INCENTIVE TO ELIGIBLE U.S.-BASE; 04/04/2018 – Carvana Ups Car Buying Horsepower in Lexington, Offering Free Delivery; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Knox Cnty Ft Util Dist, TN Bnds; 16/04/2018 – GEORGE WILLIS NAMED UPS PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPS MYRON GRAY TO; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Results Include the Adoption of New Acctg Standards for Pension and Rev Recognition; 07/05/2018 – Inflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software

Ckw Financial Group increased its stake in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com (ALEX) by 133.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ckw Financial Group bought 44,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 77,172 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 33,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ckw Financial Group who had been investing in Alexander &Baldwin Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.72. About 64,189 shares traded. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) has declined 0.21% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical ALEX News: 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q EPS 66c; 24/04/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin names Darren Strand as general manager, diversified agriculture; 08/05/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN 1Q REV. $113.3M, EST. $124.0M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – PROCEEDS FROM SPARKS SALE COMPLETE FUNDING FOR $254 MLN TERRAMAR ACQUISITION; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED STRATEGIC MIGRATION OF ITS COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO FROM U.S. MAINLAND TO HAWAI`l; 03/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC – COMPLETED MIGRATION WITH SALE OF ITS FINAL MAINLAND COMMERCIAL ASSET, SPARKS BUSINESS CENTER IN SPARKS, NEVADA; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alexander & Baldwin Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALEX); 24/04/2018 – ALEXANDER & BALDWIN INC-ON APRIL 18, UNITS OF CO REFINANCED 3.9% FIXED RATE $62.5 MILLION PRUDENTIAL SERIES E LOAN THAT MATURES IN 2024 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Alexander & Baldwin 1Q Net $47.3M; 20/03/2018 Alexander & Baldwin strengthens its commitment to governance and sustainability

