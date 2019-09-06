Shareholder City Holding Company Has Increased Constellation Brands Cl A (STZ) Holding; As Methode Electrs (MEI) Shares Rose, Shareholder First National Bank Of Omaha Cut by $405,160 Its Stake

City Holding Company increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A (STZ) by 3297.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 6,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 6,455 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $204.73. About 572,791 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 27/03/2018 – Xtensifi Partners with Constellation Digital Partners to Release Aquarius, Open Digital Banking Platform; 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $250; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Downgrades QGOG Constellation’s Ratings to ‘CC’; 04/04/2018 – Constellation Brands, Champ Private Equity to Sell Accolade Wines for A$1 Billion; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Counting on Lighter Corona to Maintain Beer Boom; 20/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: A Constellation bankruptcy… featuring a grand jury; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Files for Chapter 11, Plans Sale of Assets

First National Bank Of Omaha decreased its stake in Methode Electrs Inc (MEI) by 31.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha sold 14,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.84% . The institutional investor held 30,980 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $892,000, down from 45,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Methode Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 149,035 shares traded. Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) has declined 23.11% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MEI News: 15/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Presenting at Conference May 23; 27/04/2018 – BANK OF CHINA LTD 3988.HK – APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF MEI FEIQI AS SECRETARY TO BOARD; 03/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for Decreasing lnflammation and Autoimmune Disorders; 15/03/2018 – Methode Electronics’ Board Approves Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Trivedi Global, Inc. and Su-Mei Liu Announce Research Results on the Impact of a Biofield Energy Treated Nutraceutical for Decr; 12/03/2018 Methode Electronics, Inc. Announces CFO Change; 16/05/2018 – TAI KAM HOLDINGS LTD 8321.HK – LAU MEI CHAI HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 12/03/2018 – METHODE ELECTRONICS INC MEI.N – RONALD TSOUMAS, CURRENTLY METHODE’S CONTROLLER AND TREASURER, HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO SUCCEED HRUDICKA; 24/05/2018 – Methode Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

More notable recent Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Five Point Holdings, LLC (FPH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Methode Electronics to Announce Third-Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results on Thursday, March 7, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Methode Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Grakon – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 20, 2018.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83 million and $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) by 91,010 shares to 142,660 shares, valued at $6.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 106,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG).

Analysts await Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MEI’s profit will be $27.86M for 10.15 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by Methode Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Constellation Brands Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Constellation Brands discloses Canopy loss for FQ2 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellation Brands Evolves Spirits Portfolio NYSE:STZ – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Stockhouse.com and their article: “The â€œCannabis 2.0â€ Products to Watch in Canada-T.WEED-T.OGI-T.HEXO-C.BILZ-T.TPX.AP.CANNABIS-STZ – Stockhouse” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Constellation Brands Investors Shouldn’t Be Discouraged by Canopy Growth’s Recent Losses – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.