Shareholder Citigroup Has Boosted Netscout Sys (NTCT) Position; Henry Schein (HSIC) Holder Prudential Plc Has Boosted Position by $13.76 Million as Share Price Rose

Citigroup Inc increased its stake in Netscout Sys Inc (NTCT) by 35.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citigroup Inc bought 16,845 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.70% . The institutional investor held 64,863 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 48,018 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citigroup Inc who had been investing in Netscout Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $22.91. About 568,772 shares traded or 13.79% up from the average. NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) has declined 4.44% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NTCT News: 03/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within NetScout, Entegris, Pinnacle Entertainment, First Foundatio; 11/04/2018 – RCR Wireless: NetScout brings smart data technology to LFN; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in NetScout; 11/04/2018 – New NETSCOUT DDoS Mitigation Platform for Terabit Attack Era; 10/04/2018 – NETSCOUT Joins Linux Foundation Networking; 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems 4Q Adj EPS 36c; 03/05/2018 – NetScout Systems Names Alfred Grasso and Susan L. Spradley to Board; 30/05/2018 – Jaguar Network Selects NETSCOUT for Virtualized DDoS Defense; 03/05/2018 – NETSCOUT Adds Two New Directors; 15/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 39.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 229,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The hedge fund held 810,702 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.73M, up from 581,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $61.56. About 1.33M shares traded or 2.25% up from the average. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein: Prange Also to Leave Global Animal Health, Medical and Dental Surgical Group as CEO; 01/05/2018 – Henry Schein President James Breslawski Assumes New Role As Vice Chairman; 25/04/2018 – Henry Schein Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $71; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to spin off, merge its animal health business with start-up; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – CO WILL HAVE MAJORITY OWNERSHIP OF JOINT VENTURE AND INTERNET BRANDS WILL OWN A MINORITY INTEREST; 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 7, 2018 (HSIC); 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/04/2018 – DJ Henry Schein Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSIC); 08/05/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN INC HSIC.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.03 TO $4.14

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $29.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp/De (NYSE:STL) by 95,200 shares to 914,500 shares, valued at $17.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Meredith Corp (NYSE:MDP) by 29,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 461,600 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Db Oil Fund.

Citigroup Inc, which manages about $103.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alps Etf Tr (Call) (AMLP) by 1.25M shares to 101,800 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 146,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,736 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

