Shareholder Cim Upped Fastenal Co (FAST) Position; As Ens (ENS) Market Valuation Declined, Ack Asset Management Has Boosted Holding by $7.48 Million

Cim Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 110.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 9,646 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 18,366 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $599,000, up from 8,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $32.54. About 47,377 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ens (ENS) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.20% . The hedge fund held 315,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.48 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ens for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $67.81. About 250,237 shares traded. EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) has declined 14.25% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical ENS News: 28/05/2018 – EnerSys Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 4-5; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $4.65; 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q EPS $1.27; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS ENS.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.77; 22/04/2018 – DJ EnerSys, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENS); 16/05/2018 – EnerSys 4Q Adj EPS $1.24; 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENERSYS PRELIM. 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.24; EST. $1.23; 16/05/2018 – ENERSYS 4Q ADJ. EPS $1.27; EST. $1.23; 23/04/2018 – EnerSys Announces New Global Technology Center; 27/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Greek battery maker builds assembly line in Italy to win new business in Europe

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76M and $344.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Saic (NYSE:SAIC) by 104,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $11.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcrn by 190,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 680,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mixt (NYSE:MIXT).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Johnson Daniel L., worth $76,218.

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00 million and $290.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 4,954 shares to 16,213 shares, valued at $11.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 14,486 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,562 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

