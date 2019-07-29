Shareholder Cibc World Markets Increased News New Cl A (NWSA) Holding; Paradice Investment Management Continues to Hold Position in Enpro Inds (NPO)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in News Corp New Cl A (NWSA) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 31,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 369,145 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 337,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in News Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.43. About 1.79M shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 26.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.29% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 18/04/2018 – Dow Jones Media Group Partners With Brave Software To Offer Premium Content To Users and Test Blockchain-Based Payment Technolo; 25/04/2018 – Realtor.com® Launches “The Home of Home Search” Campaign; 11/05/2018 – News Corp says governments must curb Big Tech data abuse; 13/03/2018 – News Corp: Dugout to Launch New South-East Asia Business by Acquiring Ballball From News Corp; 16/05/2018 – Realtor.com® and Veterans United Home Loans Kick Off Independence Day Homebuyer Giveaway for Military Service Members and Veterans; 05/03/2018 – TELSTRA CORPORATION – NEWS CORP WILL HAVE 65 PER CENT SHAREHOLDING IN COMBINED ENTITY AND TELSTRA WILL HAVE 35 PER CENT; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3Q Loss/Shr $1.94; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3Q Adj EPS 6c; 04/04/2018 – March 2018 Home Prices Surpass 2017 High; 10/04/2018 – News Corp’s HarperCollins Acquires Rights for Six New Books From Silva

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NPO) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 19,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 688,982 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.41M, up from 669,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Enpro Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $67.21. About 136,047 shares traded or 15.21% up from the average. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 12.95% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 02/05/2018 – ENPRO INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS 85C, EST. 97C

More notable recent News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is News Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NWSA) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “News Corporation (NWSA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Moved Fox Stock, but It Still Has Plenty of Room to Run – Nasdaq” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “New York Times Company (NYT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Beats on Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 108,961 shares to 377,193 shares, valued at $20.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc Com (NASDAQ:LULU) by 49,125 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170,663 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $4,981 activity.

More notable recent EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Usa Compression Partners LP (USAC)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EnPro Acquires The Aseptic Group For Biopharma Industry Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Share Price Has Gained 46% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “EnPro Industries Announces Expiration of Exchange Offer for Its Unregistered 5.75% Senior Notes Due 2026 – Business Wire” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WW) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.