Shareholder Chicago Equity Partners Increased Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Holding; Lydall (LDL) Shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Raised Its Holding

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 743.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 162,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.91% . The institutional investor held 184,620 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.85M, up from 21,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $680.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $7.32. About 753,604 shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 08/05/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC CRZO.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $22; 14/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC-BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL & GAS SHOULD “STRONGLY” CONSIDER SPECIFIC ACTIONS THAT CAN BE TAKEN TO ENHANCE AND MAXIMIZE SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP -IF CARRIZO OIL BOARD IS UNABLE/UNWILLING TO EXECUTE VIABLE STRATEGIC PATH IN 12 MONTHS, KEMC BELIEVES SHAREHOLDERS WOULD BE BEST SERVED BY SALE OF CO; 15/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Increases Stake in Carrizo Oil to 7.5%; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO HAS HAD DISCUSSIONS WITH KIMMERIDGE SINCE LATE 2017; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Wants Carrizo to Sell Assets or Seek a Merger; 31/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Group Meeting Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 7; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS SAYS “AGREES” WITH KIMMERIDGE ENERGY MANAGEMENT’S ASSESSMENT THAT ITS ASSETS ARE “CURRENTLY UNDERVALUED” RELATIVE TO PEER COMPANIES

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Lydall Inc (LDL) by 63.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 319,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 822,607 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.61M, up from 503,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Lydall Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $384.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $22.45. About 7,883 shares traded. Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) has declined 48.25% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.25% the S&P500. Some Historical LDL News: 09/05/2018 – Lydall: Price Increase Covers All Products Supplied by Lydall Performance Materials; 01/05/2018 – Lydall 1Q EPS 64c; 09/04/2018 – Lydall Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 Lydall Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Advisory Research Incorporated Exits Position in Lydall; 01/05/2018 – Lydall 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lydall Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LDL); 09/05/2018 – Lydall Cites Industry-Wide Increases in Costs of Fibers, Resins, Freight; 09/05/2018 – Lydall Performance Materials Announces a Price Increase; 07/05/2018 – General Motors (GM) Recognizes Lydall for Performance, Quality, and Innovation

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.24 in 2019Q1.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49 billion and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mass (NASDAQ:INDB) by 86,133 shares to 4,232 shares, valued at $322,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 28,115 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,680 shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.44, from 1.06 in 2019Q1.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $83.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 27,041 shares to 473,244 shares, valued at $48.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fox Corp Class A A by 22,149 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 479,473 shares, and cut its stake in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU).