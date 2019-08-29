Shareholder Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Raised Duke Energy New (DUK) Position; Laffer Investments Trimmed Its Boeing Co (BA) Position by $2.29 Million; Shares Declined

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 19,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 612,840 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.83 million, up from 593,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $92.37. About 1.28 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 06/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 27/04/2018 – Rising fuel costs to increase Duke Energy Progress customer bills in South Carolina; 27/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROPOSES RATE INCREASE IN SOUTH CAROLINA; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SPOKESWOMAN KAREN WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER; 15/03/2018 – Duke Energy funding N.C. wood stove changeout program to improve air quality; 01/05/2018 – Duke Energy named one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 10/05/2018 – DUKE HAS $2B EQUITY ISSUE TARGET IN 2018

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 0.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 6 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 1,017 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $387.90 million, down from 1,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $362.99. About 1.99 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/04/2018 – Brazil’s Temer says has not seen proposal for Boeing-Embraer tie-up; 16/03/2018 – Boeing’s Newest 737 Max Makes First Flight Into a Cloudy Market; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE SUSTAINMENT SERVICES FOR FIXED- AND ROTARY-WING MILITARY AIRCRAFT OF KSA MILITARY FLEET; 15/05/2018 – BOEING: U.S WILL LIKELY SEEK BILLIONS IN RETALIATION AGAINST EU; 25/04/2018 – But Boeing remains under pressure in the U.S. due to trade policy uncertainties; 10/04/2018 – Boeing-Lion Air Deal Valued at Approximately $6.24 Billion at List Prices; 06/03/2018 – ATLAS AIR WORLDWIDE – ANTICIPATES 2018 ADJ. NET INCOME WILL GROW BY MID-TWENTY-PERCENT LEVEL VS 2017; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Turkish Airlines Finalize Deal for Up to 30 787 Dreamliners; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA LTD 601111.SS – CATALOGUE PRICE OF BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT IS ABOUT US$300 MLN; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES SAYS CATALOGUE PRICE FOR 30 AIRPLANES IS ABOUT $3.24 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holderness Invs Communication has invested 1.6% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Community Bancorp Na reported 5,672 shares stake. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh invested in 0.07% or 72,684 shares. Energy Income Prtnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 103,731 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership owns 0.13% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 21,028 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt invested in 21,394 shares or 1.01% of the stock. 9,209 are held by Signaturefd Ltd Liability. The New York-based Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Com has invested 0.23% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Cadinha Co Limited Co holds 0.05% or 3,024 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0.04% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru invested in 3,200 shares. Spc Inc reported 4,266 shares. Atwood And Palmer stated it has 1,348 shares. South State has invested 0.95% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Rampart Invest Mngmt Co Ltd Co reported 55,764 shares.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 12,216 shares to 5,396 shares, valued at $379,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 188,340 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Hubbell Inc.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32M and $372.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv (NYSE:LYB) by 391 shares to 6,887 shares, valued at $579.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited by 1,539 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,798 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Partners 7 5/8 Percent.

