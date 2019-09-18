Shareholder Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Increased Motorola Solutions (MSI) Holding; Resolution Capital LTD Has Cut Stake in Store Cap (STOR) by $487,608

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Resolution Capital Ltd sold 14,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 1.53 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.66 million, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $37.17. About 975,883 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Net $50M; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q Rev $125.8M; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL REPORTS INAUGURAL PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF $350M NOTES; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 15/05/2018 – The London Company Buys New 1.2% Position in STORE Capital; 08/03/2018 – STORE Capital To Use Proceeds to Fund Property Acquisitions, Repay Debt; 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 08/03/2018 – STORE Cap Commences Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NARElT’s RElTweek 2018

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 1,942 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 138,812 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.14M, up from 136,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $168.84. About 1.22 million shares traded or 20.14% up from the average. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS: PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA PACT EXTENDED; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON SHAREHOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE ACQUISITION BY MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: Chilean Copper Mine Contracts Motorola for P25 Network Management, Monitoring; 28/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Avigilon AVO.T; 28/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Completes $1B Acquisition of Canadian Video Surveillance Firm; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 10/05/2018 – Zoom Telephonics Begins Volume Shipments of Motorola AC1700 Dual-Band WiFi Gigabit Router with Extended Range; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON – 98.24% OF TOTAL VOTES CAST BY SHAREHOLDERS AT SPECIAL MEETING VOTED FOR DEAL; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.10, EST. 87C

More notable recent STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will STORE Capital Corporation’s (NYSE:STOR) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Tucson.com published: “STORE Capital Appoints Chad Freed, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary – Arizona Daily Star” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) were released by: Tucson.com and their article: “STORE Capital to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences – Arizona Daily Star” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Crainsdetroit.com‘s news article titled: “Art Van buildings in Livonia, Shelby Township, Howell listed for sale – Crain’s Detroit Business” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 2.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.47 per share. STOR’s profit will be $110.86M for 19.36 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by STORE Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.00% negative EPS growth.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 5,082 shares to 582,552 shares, valued at $71.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

