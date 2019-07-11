Shareholder Chesapeake Asset Management Increased United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding; As Red Hat (RHT) Stock Rose, Myriad Asset Management LTD Cut Stake by $13.11 Million

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 285.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc bought 9,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 12,775 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 3,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $101.62. About 1.73 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 30/05/2018 – China Xinhua News: #BREAKING: Large propane tanks exploded at a UPS building in Lexington, Kentucky, injuring at least two; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – ENTERED PILOT SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH UNIT OF UNITED PARCEL SERVICE; 24/05/2018 – JCDECAUX: JCDECAUX PUTS START-UPS AT HEART OF OFFER AT VIVA; 24/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – J–LIBERT UPS SERVICE/BASE YEAR/C85158 – 36C24718Q0408; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – MAY 2018 UPS AGREEMENT REPLACED ORIGINAL EXHIBIT A TO VPA ENTERED IN DECEMBER 2017; 25/04/2018 – UPS – VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT PROGRAM IS DESIGNED TO OCCUR IN PHASES; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks – Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 02/05/2018 – UPS is in talks with at least one U.S. trucking firm to launch an in-home delivery service for large, heavy goods such as couches and treadmills; 21/03/2018 – UPS – ADDING MORE THAN A MLN SQ FT IN FACILITY SPACE ACROSS CANADA

Myriad Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 49.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd sold 72,033 shares as the company's stock rose 2.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,657 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.46 million, down from 145,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57 million for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: "It's done! IBM buys Red Hat; Whitehurst says 'Red Hat is still Red Hat' – Triangle Business Journal" on July 09, 2019

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J2 Global Inc (Prn) by 3.50 million shares to 14.25M shares, valued at $19.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 60,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability has invested 0.36% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 53,359 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd has 3,500 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 5,614 shares. British Columbia Inv Management owns 0.07% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 45,221 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 7,639 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hudson Bay Mngmt LP reported 200,455 shares stake. State Common Retirement Fund has 0.08% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 341,950 shares. M&T Financial Bank Corporation invested in 0.01% or 12,043 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 0.12% or 53,088 shares. Tt Intl stated it has 1.34% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Oak Assocs Limited Oh invested in 1.67% or 150,029 shares. Fairfield Bush reported 5,000 shares. Ironsides Asset holds 0.27% or 4,460 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Illinois-based Whitnell Com has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Guardian Lp reported 0.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Franklin Resources holds 8.75 million shares. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated holds 18,185 shares. Td Asset Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 527,393 shares. Inv Of Virginia invested in 0.52% or 19,485 shares. 42,278 are owned by Bartlett And Lc. 88,777 were accumulated by Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership. Haverford Serv has 4,880 shares. Lakeview Prtn Limited Liability Com has invested 1.85% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Laurion Mgmt LP has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Edgar Lomax Va has 0.74% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 2,113 are owned by Aspiriant Limited Com. Tci Wealth Advsr has 0.06% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, Lyons Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc has 23.75% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 75,631 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. also sold $1.01 million worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) shares.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Charlene Thomas To Participate In Prestigious Program Hosted By The Secretary Of Defense – GlobeNewswire" on June 18, 2019