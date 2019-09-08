Shareholder Checchi Capital Advisers Lifted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position; World Asset Management Maintains Position in Intel Com (INTC)

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 3,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 16,019 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 12,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 06/04/2018 – Disney offers Sky News deal to allay Murdoch concerns; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 25/05/2018 – Disney Slashes Forecast for `Solo’ as Early Ticket Sales Sag; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 25,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 303,270 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.29 million, up from 278,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 16.61M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 26/04/2018 – Intel earnings: 87 cents per share, vs 72 cents expected; 15/05/2018 – Intel wants to expand its production operations in Israel, with the government saying the U.S. chipmaker would invest about $5 billion; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 19/03/2018 – Intel’s Bryant Would Serve as Chmn Until Conclusion of 2019 Annual Meeting if Electe; 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 26/04/2018 – Intel Taps a Former Nemesis to Oversee Chip Design; 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration; 23/05/2018 – Institut Curie Names Intel Lead Partner to Implement High-Performance Computing and Artificial Intelligence in Accelerating Genome Sequencing and lnterpretation for Oncology; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip report

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning holds 1.09 million shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Novare Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 2.14% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 51,875 were accumulated by Webster Bancshares N A. Jackson Wealth Ltd reported 70,642 shares stake. Cambridge Advsrs accumulated 46,462 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Park Circle holds 0.03% or 900 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 3,532 shares. Acropolis Mgmt Lc invested in 0.51% or 59,886 shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.17% or 16,451 shares. Callahan Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 289,073 shares or 2.89% of the stock. Sheets Smith Wealth Management stated it has 18,585 shares. Navellier & reported 18,147 shares. Blair William & Il holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 694,900 shares. Ent Service invested in 0.3% or 26,008 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Reasons Why Intel Stock Remains An Interesting Contrarian Buy – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intel Corporation (INTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Examining Intel as it Trades Low in Its Range – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intel a Top 25 Dividend Giant With 2.86% Yield (INTC) – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: INTC, RTN, ABBV – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s My Top Stock to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Turning Bearish Into The Disney+ Exuberance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested in 0.65% or 9.91 million shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 174,449 shares. Halsey Ct holds 143,904 shares or 2.62% of its portfolio. Hartford Invest Management accumulated 215,202 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corporation holds 0.36% or 81,942 shares in its portfolio. Ledyard National Bank holds 0.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 20,262 shares. Cambridge Company owns 31,036 shares. Bangor National Bank has 0.32% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Marco Investment Management has 0.95% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sumitomo Life Comm stated it has 58,991 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Strategic holds 42,141 shares. Duff And Phelps Mgmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 19,067 shares. Yorktown Mgmt & Research reported 5,400 shares. Hills Retail Bank & Tru Communications holds 1.26% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 42,008 shares. Leavell Investment invested in 0.77% or 62,046 shares.