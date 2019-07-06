Shareholder Chatham Capital Group Has Increased Getty Rlty New (GTY) Stake; Aureus Asset Management Lowered Salesforce.Com (CRM) Stake by $505,284 as Stock Declined

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (CRM) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 3,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 110,317 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.47 million, down from 113,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $154.58. About 3.90M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simplified software aimed at small businesses; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE BUILDS CRYPTOCURRENCY ON SALESFORCE; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2B in Its French Business Over Five Years; 16/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Gold Sponsorship for Salesforce World Tour London Amid European Market Footprint Expansion; 06/03/2018 – lBlSWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Platform; 09/05/2018 – Benioff: MuleSoft Purchase ‘Critical’ to Salesforce Strategy

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Getty Rlty Corp New (GTY) by 51.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 18,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,787 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.69M, up from 34,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Getty Rlty Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $30.81. About 70,515 shares traded. Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) has risen 30.12% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GTY News: 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY CORP – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF TERM LOAN FROM JUNE 2020 TO MARCH 2023; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q EPS 25c; 08/05/2018 – GETTY REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR 44C, EST. 47C; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time ‘BBB-‘ IDR to Getty Realty Corp; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – Getty Realty Corp. Announces Date for Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 26/03/2018 – GETTY REALTY – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASES CO’S BORROWING CAPACITY UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING FACILITY FROM $175 MLN TO $250 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Acquired Fee Interests in 30 Convenience Store and Gasoline Station Properties From E-Z Mart Stores; 08/05/2018 – Getty Realty 1Q FFO 44c/Shr; 21/04/2018 – DJ Getty Realty Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTY); 17/04/2018 – Getty Realty Expects Transaction to Immediately Add to Earnings

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.35% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Brown Brothers Harriman & has 2,154 shares. Stevens Management LP holds 0.61% or 90,817 shares in its portfolio. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8,294 shares. Atria Invs Ltd Co has 0.1% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 14,737 shares. Scotia Cap Incorporated reported 0.12% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 454,209 were reported by Raymond James Fincl. Johnson Group Inc holds 0.05% or 3,638 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Fincl, a Georgia-based fund reported 37,257 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr Incorporated accumulated 84,097 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 3,000 were reported by Permanens Cap Ltd Partnership. Hbk Investments LP reported 5,359 shares. 7,775 were reported by American Natl Registered Advisor. Paradigm Asset Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.89M for 429.39 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: AT&T, Carnival, McDonald’s, Microsoft And More – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: Salesforce, Cronos Group and Uber – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How salesforce.com and Other Hedge Fund Favorites Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center – PRNewswire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SPALDING® Doubles its Digital Commerce Revenue with Salesforce – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10M and $754.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Middleby Corp Com (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 13,640 shares to 69,629 shares, valued at $9.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) by 19,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,453 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Sponsored Adr (NYSE:BABA).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 43 sales for $37.62 million activity. $1.59M worth of stock was sold by Benioff Marc on Thursday, February 14. On Tuesday, January 15 Weaver Amy E sold $777,823 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 5,325 shares. 6,331 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $1.00 million were sold by Harris Parker. The insider BLOCK KEITH sold 5,000 shares worth $735,149. 200 shares valued at $32,216 were sold by Conway Craig on Friday, February 15. Another trade for 846 shares valued at $134,514 was sold by Hawkins Mark J.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold GTY shares while 31 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 26.51 million shares or 0.83% more from 26.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial has 55,648 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Co reported 301,291 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0% or 45,511 shares. Mason Street Advsr reported 10,894 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) for 91,922 shares. 543,353 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 969 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) for 8,626 shares. Legal & General Gru Inc Public Limited has 0% invested in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) for 180,723 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 213,907 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 170,196 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 122,697 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank holds 0% or 12 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 0.01% or 11,642 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability has 954 shares.