Shareholder Charter Trust Company Upped Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Holding Lifted by Union Bankshares Corp

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 343 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,999 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68 million, up from 2,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $858.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $1735.65. About 2.79 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Bezlio Releases New Amazon to ERP Integration Portal; 16/03/2018 – The deal could help Walmart enter the Indian retail market and also bolster Flipkart’s efforts to compete with Amazon; 23/05/2018 – The Amazon Vet Behind Italy’s Digital Renaissance (Video); 16/05/2018 – Amazon has visited all 20 finalists for its new headquarters, report says; 30/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos has a “two pizza rule” that helps him to banish unnecessary gatherings from his schedule; 16/05/2018 – Birmingham BJ: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon considering Bessemer for massive project; 17/04/2018 – IATA SAYS PROPOSES TO CREATE JOINT GLOBAL REGISTERY FOR LARGE DRONES WITH THE UN’S AVIATION AGENCY; 30/05/2018 – Stitch Fix executives ‘haven’t had any serious discussions about combining’ with Amazon; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SHOWS AMAZON ALEXA OPENING MICROSOFT CORTANA; 18/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon reveals there are over 100 million Prime subscribers

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 113.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 62,737 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 117,815 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.78 million, up from 55,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $137.07. About 22.58 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers; 02/04/2018 – MSFT: DYNAMICS 365 BUSINESS CENTRAL AVAILABLE AS CLOUD SERVICE; 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 23/04/2018 – Slync Appoints Former DHL Global Forwarding Latin America CEO Samuel Israel to Advisory Board; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft touts progress of chat app Teams in battle with Slack; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft to offer governments local version of Azure cloud service; 31/05/2018 – lnfosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $859.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,749 shares to 71,584 shares, valued at $12.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 2,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,138 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Germany Index (EWG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

