Shareholder Charter Trust Company Lifted Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holding; Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Lifted Holding in Mcdonalds (MCD) by $4.68 Million

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 43.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 22,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The hedge fund held 74,716 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.52 million, up from 52,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $210.2. About 3.30 million shares traded or 16.71% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s To Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions 36% From Restaurants And Offices By 2030 — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Revamped menu helps lift McDonald’s sales; 22/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reinforces its Commitment to the Community through 12th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour; 24/05/2018 – MCD: FRESH BEEF BURGERS RUNNING `A LITTLE AHEAD’ OF GOALS; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic golden arches upside down in ‘celebration of women’ – and people are freaking out; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s and other major chains deemphasized deals in recent years, choosing instead to invest in food quality improvements to bolster competitiveness with more upscale brands; 30/04/2018 – Same-store sales got a bump from increased purchases of McDonald’s premium products and the number of items ordered at one time from the Dollar Menu; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SAYS U.S. GUEST COUNTS DECLINED IN 1Q; 30/04/2018 – Menu price hikes helped fuel higher check averages at McDonald’s during the first quarter; 14/03/2018 – MCD CFO SEES CATERING AS A POTENTIAL GROWTH OPPORTUNITY

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 3,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 65,646 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.85M, up from 62,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $161.14. About 2.58M shares traded or 25.84% up from the average. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw and Sachem Head Aren’t Working Together in ADP; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – ADP NAMES THOMAS J. LYNCH-SCOTT F. POWERS TO BOARD; 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: GRIVEAUX WON’T SAY WHETHER ADP PRIVATIZATION IN PACTE; 07/03/2018 – US TREASURY YIELDS RISE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, 10-YEAR YIELDS INCREASE TO 2.86 PCT US10YT=RR; 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees; 11/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March Regional Employment Report (Table); 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH 2018 TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 3.6%;; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.3 PCT STAKE IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING INC AS OF SEPT 15, 2017 – SEC FILING

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 17,743 shares to 158,529 shares, valued at $16.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU) by 205,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,380 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 548 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 462 raised stakes. 490.26 million shares or 1.30% less from 496.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 244,983 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Lc. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 0% or 3.14M shares. M&R Cap Mngmt has 0.35% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Tobam has invested 1.4% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Old Second State Bank Of Aurora reported 4,476 shares. Forbes J M And Communications Llp holds 2.06% or 51,346 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 1,907 were accumulated by Cim Invest Mangement. First Western Mgmt holds 5.11% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 1,854 shares. Wellington Shields & Communication Llc holds 0.19% or 1,969 shares. Marco Mgmt Ltd Co reported 13,909 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability Corp has 5,732 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Clean Yield Grp Inc reported 12,384 shares stake. Wade G W stated it has 5,955 shares. Td Asset Inc holds 0.41% or 1.32M shares.

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “McDonald’s makes drive-thru tech investment – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “MKM On McDonald’s: The Future Is Now – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About McDonald’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCD) Earnings Outlook? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MKM Partners joins crowded McDonald’s bull camp – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $859.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Germany Index (EWG) by 20,125 shares to 23,867 shares, valued at $669,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 51,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 659,760 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Considering Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) For Its Upcoming 0.5% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “An Up-And-Coming Stock With Big-Time Potential – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ADP rises 1.3% after OCC authorizes ADP Trust – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ADP Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Hits a New 52-Week High – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,339 are owned by First Savings Bank Tru. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 756 shares. Kanawha Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 2.49% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 109,758 shares. Hilton Limited Liability Co has 780 shares. Conning reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Paradigm Asset Communication Lc owns 600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuwave Management Ltd Co holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 4,311 shares. Charles Schwab Incorporated stated it has 1.93M shares. Asset Mgmt holds 0.13% or 6,971 shares in its portfolio. Copeland Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 7,614 shares. North Mgmt Corporation stated it has 2.24% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Wellington Shields Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1,826 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bar Harbor Trust Ser has 0.7% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). 5,539 were reported by Dorsey Whitney Ltd Limited Liability Company. 648,507 are owned by Investec Asset.