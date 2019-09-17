Shareholder Champlain Investment Partners Lifted Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inco (RBA) Stake; Cqs Cayman LP Trimmed Logmein (LOGM) Position by $3.47 Million; Stock Value Declined

Champlain Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inco (RBA) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Champlain Investment Partners Llc bought 118,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.40% . The institutional investor held 5.76M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $191.49M, up from 5.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Champlain Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inco for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.22. About 42,338 shares traded. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) has risen 9.83% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical RBA News: 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reports on voting results from the 2018 annual and special meeting of shareholders; 05/03/2018 Hometown Source: LWV Edina hosts Mark Ritchie; 22/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros Sells Over $41M of Equipment in Netherlands Auction; 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – RITCHIE BROS. SELLS €35+ MILLION OF EQUIPMENT IN MOERDIJK, NLD AUCTION; 15/03/2018 – US$57+ million of equipment sold at Ritchie Bros. auction in Fort Worth, TX; 05/04/2018 – Deutsche Bank Investment-Banking Co-Head Garth Ritchie Has Had Discussions About Leaving Bank; 10/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros 1Q Rev $260.2M; 08/04/2018 – DB’S RITCHIE IS SAID TO TAKE OVER INVESTMENT BANKING: HB; 08/04/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE DEPUTY CO-CEO SCHENCK CLOSE TO LEAVING BANK, INVESTMENT BANK TO BE LED BY GARTH RITCHIE; 30/05/2018 – Ritchie Bros.’ Nashville auction features late-model equipment from close to 100 owners

Cqs Cayman Lp decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 66.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cqs Cayman Lp sold 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 23,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73M, down from 71,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cqs Cayman Lp who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $69.07. About 109,154 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors; 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Buys 1.6% Position in LogMeIn; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Inc.: Jesse A. Cohn Has Decided Not to Stand for Re-election to Board of Directors; 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC SEES FY SHR $0.85 TO $0.96; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold LOGM shares while 110 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 45.73 million shares or 2.94% more from 44.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 0.01% stake. M&T Natl Bank Corporation holds 0.01% or 13,447 shares. Sirios Capital Lp has 187,376 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Lyon Street Ltd Liability Company holds 1.69% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 13,500 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 14,702 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability reported 0.1% stake. Copeland Capital Ltd Liability reported 1.68% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Qci Asset Mngmt Inc Ny accumulated 0% or 36 shares. Bogle LP De holds 121,610 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Oberweis Asset Mgmt reported 0.05% stake. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 0% or 153,148 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York stated it has 0.02% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.05% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 3,436 shares. Sandy Spring Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 0% or 41 shares.

Cqs Cayman Lp, which manages about $2.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 56,080 shares to 884,771 shares, valued at $33.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 19,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Lions Gate Entmnt Corp.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 9.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $52.86M for 16.14 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.89% EPS growth.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Should You Be Concerned About LogMeIn, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LOGM) ROE? – Yahoo Finance" on August 19, 2019