Shareholder Caxton Associates LP Boosted Albemarle (ALB) Holding; Marsico Capital Management Maintains Holding in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR)

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 3,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The hedge fund held 10,267 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $842,000, up from 6,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.23. About 1.01M shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 09/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE’S ANNUAL LITHIUM QUOTA IN CHILE RISES TO 120K-140K; 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE RASIED TO BBB FROM BBB- BY FITCH; 19/04/2018 – ALBEMARLE: FORCE MAJEURE DUE TO SHORTAGE OF KEY RAW MATERIALS; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle Corporation Receives Increase in Lithium Quota for Chile Operations; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation to Attend Citi’s Chemicals Conference; 23/05/2018 – Chile high court declines to weigh in on lithium spat at Maricunga; 03/04/2018 – Albemarle completes sale of portion of Performance Catalysts Solutions to W. R. Grace & Co; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 NET SALES OF $3.2 BLN – $3.4 BLN; 21/03/2018 – RPT-Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q EPS $1.18

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 5.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 53,174 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.51M, up from 50,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $130.29. About 408,111 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q EPS 90c; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers; 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 17/05/2018 – Santander and Broadridge Complete a First Practical Use of Blockchain for Investor Voting at an Annual General Meeting; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Rev $1.07B; 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL – RAISING FY2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH TO 31-35% , REAFFIRMING OUTLOOK FOR REVENUE GROWTH & MARGIN EXPANSION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14 billion and $2.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10,893 shares to 107,970 shares, valued at $192.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 354,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 217,163 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $70,850 activity.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $688.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Two Hbrs Invt Corp by 29,368 shares to 19,225 shares, valued at $260,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 93,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,515 shares, and cut its stake in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE).