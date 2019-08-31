Shareholder Castine Capital Management Has Lifted Community Bankers Tr (ESXB) Position; Alphaone Investment Services Trimmed Nv5 Global (NVEE) Stake by $975,624; Market Value Rose

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Nv5 Global Inc (NVEE) by 32.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 16,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.71% . The institutional investor held 35,076 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, down from 51,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Nv5 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $788.28M market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $61.73. About 46,419 shares traded. NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) has risen 8.57% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NVEE News: 08/03/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC – SEES 2018 NET REVENUES $296 MLN TO $324 MLN; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q EPS $1.06; 03/05/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06, REV VIEW $392.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – NV5 Global Sees FY Adj EPS $3.00-Adj EPS $3.30; 12/04/2018 – NV5 Celebrates Diamond Award Win at ACEC New York’s Annual Engineering Excellence Gala; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.92-Adj EPS $3.21; 23/04/2018 – NV5 GLOBAL FILES FOR MIXED OFFERING OF $150M SECURITIES; 08/03/2018 NV5 GLOBAL INC NVEE.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.92 TO $3.21; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Rev $94M; 08/03/2018 – NV5 Global 4Q Adj EPS $1.26

Castine Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Community Bankers Tr Corp (ESXB) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc bought 85,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.05% . The institutional investor held 2.07 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.13 million, up from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Community Bankers Tr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $171.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.76. About 3,106 shares traded. Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) has declined 14.41% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ESXB News: 26/04/2018 – Community Bankers Trust 1Q EPS 12c; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Welcoming Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Bankers Trust Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESXB); 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Introductory Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference; 09/03/2018 Sen. Heitkamp: Heitkamp Discusses with ND Community Bankers & Credit Unions her Bipartisan Bill to Cut Red Tape, Protect ND; 19/04/2018 – Community Bankers Trust Corporation Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Conference Call; 18/04/2018 – Fed New York: Luncheon Remarks at the Community Bankers Conference

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 6 investors sold ESXB shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 12.67 million shares or 0.39% less from 12.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) for 50,669 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Georgia-based Synovus has invested 0% in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) for 41,752 shares. 90,050 were reported by Monarch Prtnrs Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Voya Inv Management Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Alliancebernstein LP reported 124,461 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 62,025 shares. Parametric Port Associates Lc holds 10,959 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 6,300 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And has 5,239 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 4,552 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon invested in 0% or 71,785 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De reported 0% of its portfolio in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB). Royal State Bank Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB).

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 113,403 shares to 351,597 shares, valued at $9.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 450,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 795,203 shares, and cut its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 13 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $23,628 activity. WATKINS JOHN C had bought 424 shares worth $3,302 on Monday, July 1. $2,295 worth of Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) was bought by Hardy William E. on Monday, August 5. $29 worth of Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) shares were bought by WILLIAMS ROBIN TRAYWICK. Shares for $942 were bought by THOMAS BRUCE E. PUTNAM EUGENE S JR also bought $7,650 worth of Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:ESXB) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold NVEE shares while 36 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 7.39 million shares or 2.02% less from 7.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Concorde Asset Lc invested in 0.39% or 10,121 shares. Neumeier Poma Counsel Limited Liability has invested 2.25% in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE). Wasatch Advsr invested in 180,997 shares. Lyon Street Ltd Llc owns 18,547 shares or 3.39% of their US portfolio. Us Retail Bank De accumulated 551 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt holds 11,473 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 526,559 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Company accumulated 0.09% or 143,233 shares. First National Bank Of Hutchinson invested in 0.31% or 8,798 shares. National Bank Of America De holds 0% or 82,354 shares in its portfolio. Taylor Frigon Capital Limited Liability reported 18,254 shares. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Grp Inc One Trading Lp holds 0% or 5,339 shares in its portfolio. Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 29,680 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE).

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59M and $166.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 78,530 shares to 82,990 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 133,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 133,152 shares, and has risen its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $120,570 activity.