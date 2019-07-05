Shareholder Carret Asset Management Has Lifted Cvs Health (CVS) Position; As Omnicom Group (OMC) Shares Rose, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Cut Stake by $1.78 Million

Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Omnicom Group (OMC) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp sold 24,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 192,067 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.07M, down from 216,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corp who had been investing in Omnicom Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $84.21. About 306,573 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 5.56% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.13% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 23/05/2018 – London Exchange: PRESS: WPP Loses USD400 Million HSBC Account To Omnicom – FT; 23/05/2018 – Porter Novelli enlisted to support The Economist’s Pride and Prejudice Event; 30/04/2018 – sparks & honey’s Industry Defining Business Practices Featured in Deloitte’s Recent Case Study; 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO COMBINE CHAIRMAN AND CEO ROLES; 20/04/2018 – End of Sorrell’s reign heralds change for big ad empires; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 15/05/2018 – BBDO New York Named Agency Of The Year At Four Major Award Shows; 17/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS – AWARDING RESPONSIBILITY FOR RETAIL AND IN-STORE MARKETING TO ARC/LEO BURNETT; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Omnicom Short-Interest Ratio Rises 83% to 19 Days

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 5,714 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 105,968 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72M, up from 100,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $55.35. About 1.82M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion; 06/03/2018 – CVS Readies $44 Billion Bond Sale; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q EPS 98c; 23/03/2018 – CVS Bay Area Reports Parent Annual Earnings Forecasts; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion-Bond Sale Boosts Banks Underwriting Aetna Deal; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health to Provide Info, Tools to Choose Lower-Cost Prescription Drugs

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $613.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 7,265 shares to 38,785 shares, valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,702 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,771 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $20.54 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO had bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821 on Monday, March 11. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II. Shares for $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016.

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $1.60 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.6 per share. OMC’s profit will be $347.99 million for 13.16 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.75% EPS growth.

