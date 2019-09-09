Shareholder Carmignac Gestion Lifted Facebook (FB) Stake; Broadview Advisors Lowered Cardiovascular Sys Del (CSII) Holding by $741,000; Market Value Rose

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (CSII) by 32.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.35% . The institutional investor held 39,950 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, down from 59,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 285,981 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 02/04/2018 – Outcome Health Announces Initiative With WomenHeart To Bring Cardiovascular Information To Minority Groups; 09/04/2018 – The American Heart Association’s Innovative Solution Personalizes Cardiovascular Condition Management With Tailored Engagement; 04/04/2018 – Amarin’s REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Reaches 100% Mark for Estimated Onset of Target Primary Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys Into Cardiovascular Systems; 02/05/2018 – Cardiovascular Systems Sees 4Q EPS 5c-EPS 8c; 16/05/2018 – Teleflex to Introduce the New TrapLiner® Catheter in Europe and Showcase the Arrow® AC3 Optimus™ Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump (IABP) at the European Association for Percutaneous Cardiovascular lnterventions Course (EuroPCR) 2018; 07/05/2018 – Procella Therapeutics and Smartwise Enter Collaboration With AstraZeneca to Develop Novel Cardiovascular and Catheter-based The; 16/05/2018 – Innovations in Drug Discovery and Development for Neurological, Cancer, and Cardiovascular Applications – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 451,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 3.23 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $538.37 million, up from 2.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $188.76. About 12.62 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Cambridge academic claims to be `scapegoat’ in Facebook data scandal; 06/03/2018 – FACEBOOK:BBRY SUIT ‘SADLY REFLECTS’ STATE OF MESSAGING BUSINESS; 27/03/2018 – Whistleblower says Canadian company worked on software to find Republican voters; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS UP TO 87M PEOPLE AFFECTED BY CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 23/05/2018 – HomeAdvisor to Help Power New Home Services Experience on Facebook Marketplace; 13/04/2018 – “Earth Day Starts at Home” on Facebook Live; 20/03/2018 – GERMANY’S BARLEY SAYS FACEBOOK MUST ADHERE TO DATA PRIVACY LAWS, AND SHOULD TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR ABUSES; 04/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Congress Testimony on Facebook Data Set for April 11; 16/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: SITES THAT USE ITS SERVICES GET DATA IF LOGGED OUT; 06/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S SANDBERG: OTHER DATA BREACHES `POSSIBLE’: TODAY SHOW

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Loma Negra Corp by 144,814 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $11.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 100,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,456 shares, and cut its stake in Gardner Denver Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ar Asset Inc holds 0.84% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 13,415 shares. Adirondack holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 6,639 shares. Meridian Counsel accumulated 0.29% or 3,020 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 258,000 shares stake. 7,700 were reported by Assets Mngmt Limited Com. Optimum Investment has invested 1.26% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Huntington Natl Bank reported 279,807 shares stake. Jcic Asset Mngmt holds 2.18% or 32,863 shares in its portfolio. Stanley Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 3.23% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 39,600 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Diligent Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.5% or 5,279 shares. Moreover, Palisade Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation Nj has 0.15% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Trust Co Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.05% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership reported 0.42% stake. Illinois-based Allstate has invested 0.79% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -325.00% negative EPS growth.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion and $367.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 14,975 shares to 158,475 shares, valued at $8.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willscot Corp by 120,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 717,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT).