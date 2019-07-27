Shareholder Cardinal Capital Management Lifted Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Stake; Egerton Capital Uk Llp Holds Holding in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM)

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 40.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 636,338 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.20 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $443.54M, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $223.82. About 469,621 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 1.80% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/03/2018 Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Thor Industries and Martin Marietta Materials; 25/04/2018 – Justice Department Announces Suit and Settlement With Martin Marietta Over Bluegrass Materials Deal; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Cash Flow Ex-Merger Expenses; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC MLM.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Cardinal Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc bought 92,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.70 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.08M, up from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.46B market cap company. It closed at $23.03 lastly. It is up 4.60% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 22/03/2018 – CA IMMO SPOKESWOMAN DECLINES TO COMMENT ON STARWOOD’S OFFER TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – FONCIERE DES REGIONS SA FDR.PA – CONFIRMS EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS DISCUSSIONS ARE UNDERWAY WITH STARWOOD CAPITAL; 05/04/2018 – Marriott Rewards And Starwood Preferred Guest Give Members More Points Earning Opportunities With New Promotions; 04/05/2018 – STARWOOD PROPERTY 1Q REV. $260.6M, EST. $252.0M (2 EST.); 29/05/2018 – Starwood Seen Needing to Raise Bid for Austrian Landlord Stakes; 01/04/2018 – SOF-11 STARLIGHT 11 INVESTCO AB: STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP; 29/05/2018 – Starwood’s Austrian Commercial-Property Bid Seen Falling Short; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP OFFER PRICES ARE IN EUROS; 22/03/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: CA Immobilien Anlagen AG: Voluntary public takeover offer by Starwood; 27/03/2018 – lmmofinanz says bid by Starwood is too low

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold STWD shares while 96 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 163.31 million shares or 1.26% less from 165.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.58% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Rothschild Investment Corporation Il owns 275,968 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Blair William Il has 0% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Qs Investors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% or 42,432 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 9,819 shares. 75,362 are held by Zacks Investment Mngmt. Moreover, Naples Lc has 0.15% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 26,850 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Sterling Capital Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 69,357 shares. Moreover, Walter Keenan Consulting Mi Adv has 0.69% invested in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Waterfront Capital Partners Lc has invested 2.12% in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD). Round Table Services Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) for 11,040 shares. Oppenheimer Company Incorporated stated it has 47,114 shares. 12,000 were reported by Essex Finance Svcs Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $3.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valvoline Inc by 1.24 million shares to 2.44M shares, valued at $45.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genesee & Wyo Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 490,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01 million shares, and cut its stake in Mgp Ingredients Inc New (NASDAQ:MGPI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 603 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Egerton Capital (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership has 2.20M shares for 3.13% of their portfolio. Weitz Investment Mgmt has 66,030 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 11,052 shares. Reliance Communications Of Delaware invested in 3,606 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma accumulated 5 shares. 1.59 million were reported by Caledonia (Private) Pty Ltd. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 6,250 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Daiwa Securities invested in 18,284 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset owns 1,301 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Lp has 0.01% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 8,012 shares. Private Wealth Lc invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Lederer And Assoc Invest Counsel Ca has 8,535 shares for 1.6% of their portfolio.

