Shareholder Carderock Capital Management Raised American Tower Corp. (AMT) Holding; Covalent Partners Increased Its Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Stake by $1.04 Million

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in American Tower Corp. (AMT) by 301.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 15,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,237 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19 million, up from 5,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Tower Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $211.53. About 1.40M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 163.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 345,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 556,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, up from 210,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 8.91% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $2.69. About 13.35M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 53.42% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $10.67 million activity. 3,050 shares were sold by Lara Gustavo, worth $526,760. DOLAN RAYMOND P sold $1.19M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And accumulated 389,337 shares. Focused Wealth Management holds 0.03% or 422 shares. Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation (Wy) owns 19 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lederer And Investment Counsel Ca stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Penobscot Investment Mngmt Company invested in 0.45% or 10,750 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.03% or 1,042 shares. Sabal Tru Com invested in 1,195 shares. Sun Life Financial Incorporated reported 751 shares stake. 96,116 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 520,575 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Country Bancshares stated it has 28 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Washington Tru Commercial Bank owns 45,150 shares. Spectrum Management Gp accumulated 0.01% or 145 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc reported 0% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Goelzer Investment Management invested 0.29% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $359,065 activity.

