Shareholder Capwealth Advisors Has Boosted Macys Com (M) Holding; Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Market Valuation Rose While Loudon Investment Management Increased Its Holding

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 198.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 17,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 26,546 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26M, up from 8,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $48.96. About 19.21 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 21/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Says Bank Is Ready to Grow Auto-Lending Business (Video); 15/05/2018 – FED NOMINEE CLARIDA SAYS ACTIVITIES OF WELLS FARGO ARE EGREGIOUS AND UNACCEPTABLE; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY -ENTERED INTO FIVE-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH A GROUP OF FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS LED BY WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo 1Q Rev $21.93B; 23/04/2018 – IGNORE: WELLS FARGO 1Q RESULTS ADJUSTEMENT PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 19/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Close to Settling Risk- Management Claims With Regulators; 20/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Statement on CFPB and OCC’s $500 Million Fines Against Wells Fargo for Auto Insurance and Mortgage; 12/03/2018 – FOX 46 Charlotte: EXCLUSIVE: Information Technology contractors at Wells Fargo are being furloughed as the bank looks to trim; 12/04/2018 – Tenneco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – Horizon Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Macys Inc Com (M) by 38.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 130,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 467,561 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.03M, up from 336,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Macys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $15.54. About 9.22M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 26/03/2018 – NYC DOT: Macy’s Flower Show Mar 26,; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Five CMBS Classes of CSMC 2014-USA; 08/05/2018 – HUDSON’S BAY CO HBC.TO HAS HIRED PJ SOLOMON CO FOR ADVICE ON POTENTIAL DEALS REGARDING ITS DEPARTMENT STORE PORTFOLIO; 29/05/2018 – Macy’s Celebrates Pride + Joy With the LGBTQ Community; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s 1Q EPS 45c; 24/04/2018 – Trina Turk Ties Up With Macy’s INC for Summer Collection; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales on Owned Plus Licensed Basis Up 1%-2%; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of GSMSC Il 2010-C1; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s “every week was good” boosts forecast for year; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s CDS Tightens 31 Bps, Most in 21 Months

