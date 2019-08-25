Shareholder Capstone Investment Advisors Upped Marriott Intl New (Call) (MAR) Position; Golden Gate Private Equity Has Upped Its Hexcel (HXL) Holding by $421,590

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (Call) (MAR) by 87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The hedge fund held 18,700 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $125.1. About 1.74M shares traded or 7.14% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport – Westshore; 21/05/2018 – JW Marriott Hotel Macau & The Ritz-Carlton, Macau Celebrate Three Years of Delighting Guests with Exclusive Culinary and Catering Privileges; 26/04/2018 – MCR Acquires Courtyard by Marriott in Downtown Milwaukee; 06/03/2018 – MARRIOTT IS SAID TO MOVE PAID MEDIA BUSINESS TO PUBLICIS: AXIOS; 31/05/2018 – LG And Marriott Revolutionize In-Room Guest Experience; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. Anthony Scott, Ikyta J. Scott and Frenchman’s; 08/05/2018 – MAR SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $3.45B TO $3.5B, SAW $3.32B TO $3.42B; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO SAYS SEEING REALLY TIGHT CONSTRUCTION MARKETS; 17/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTL & SIMON EXPAND RELATIONSHIP; 26/03/2018 – BGC’s Amerex Energy Services Wins Mandate for North American Marriott sites

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Hexcel Corporation (HXL) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 6,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The institutional investor held 148,150 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.25M, up from 142,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Hexcel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $80.12. About 529,183 shares traded or 4.28% up from the average. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.96 TO $3.10; 28/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $74 TARGET PRICE; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.64 TO $2.76; 26/03/2018 Hexcel and Arkema Join Forces in Thermoplastic Composite Solutions for Aerospace; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Accrual Basis Cap Expenditures of $270M-$290M; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Had $212 Million Remaining Under Authorized Share Repurchase Program as of March 31; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 SALES ABOUT $2.0 BLN; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.1 BLN TO $2.2 BLN; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 65C; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q FFO 67c/Shr

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83 billion and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3,774 shares to 2,726 shares, valued at $225,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 18,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,870 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hrt Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Adirondack Trust reported 40 shares. Palladium Partners Ltd invested 0.03% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Pacific Invest has invested 0.12% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Fiera Corp invested in 0% or 6,483 shares. Gradient Ltd holds 2,304 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) holds 0.38% or 6,332 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 255,024 shares. Joel Isaacson Communication Ltd Liability Com owns 3,926 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Trillium Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 29,068 shares. Vulcan Value Ltd Liability holds 1.57M shares or 1.81% of its portfolio. Chemical Comml Bank stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 29,581 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bartlett And Lc has invested 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Washington-based Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

